Bia Mesquita: ‘It’s Always a Finals Match’

“It’s amazing,” she said. “That’s how I want to keep going — fast-paced. No injuries helped me a lot to keep going at a fast pace and I feel like the more often I fight, the more experience I’m gonna have and the faster I’m gonna achieve my goal that is to be at the top as fast as possible, get my title shot as fast as possible… Getting this experience back-to-back is amazing, and I felt the improvement in this camp was even better because I came back from the fight, back to training, helped with Michelle (Montague) with her camp and then straight to my camp. I saw my levels going up pretty quick this camp and that’s how it should be. I’m ready for it.”

The opportunity to return came so quickly that Mesquita had already accepted this weekend’s matchup with Mullins in the three-week window between her fight with Rendon and learning that she had broken into the top-15 on her birthday (April 7).

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While everything has gone swimmingly thus far, the decorated jiu jitsu player knows the key to reaching her goal is to continue getting as many reps as possible, rankings be damned.

“I don’t really pay attention to who I’m fighting against, but to my improvement — I want to be better every time I step in there,” Mesquita said. “It doesn’t matter who I’m facing, it’s always — in jiu jitsu, I used to say, ‘No matter which fight in the bracket, it’s always a finals match.’ If it’s the first one, second one, it’s always a finals match… This is the same thing for me: I’m training as if I’m fighting for the title because that’s my final goal, so every single time I step in there is going to be to have a great performance, better and better every time.

“I wanna get the most experience I can before I reach my goal, which is the belt,” she added. “Getting another fight, more experience is gonna prove that I am where I should be and I’m gonna show it in the fights. I’m gonna prove to everybody this is my place, that I deserve to be (here), and I’m gonna keep going up and up and up… Going up little-by-little is very good, but goal is to finish the year in the top-10.”