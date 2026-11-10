Bia Mesquita Chasing Her Final Goal For 2026

Chances are that most would be thrilled about the upside the individual is showing and eager to see where the future takes the young prospect. So, why is it different for 10-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion Bia Mesquita?

“That’s something to myself as well because I push so much, like, ‘I need to be the best at everything! I need to be so good! I need to have answers!’ but sometimes I forget that it’s such a new career,” Mesquita said. “I’m already doing so good that I also have to step back and look for the good things that I’m doing, the improvements I’ve been having… It’s gotta be a balance of pushing myself and the accomplishments of the good things.”

It truly is a strange phenomenon. Because Mesquita is well known within the combat sports community, there is a different level of expectation for her as she made the move into MMA. Part of it is understandable. Her world-class jiu jitsu and outstanding grappling gives her a leg up on others, but at the same time, there is a tendency to look at athletes from other disciplines and expect a finished, flawless product more quickly than younger athletes, which takes away from appreciating the positive moments on display.