Bia Mesquita Chasing Her Final Goal For 2026

If someone told you that a fighter that turned pro in June 2024, debuted in the UFC just 16 months later, and tallied their third straight stoppage win inside the Octagon two years after their professional debut, how would you grade what that individual had accomplished in those first two years? And in that most recent fight, what if they navigated some rough patches but still managed to maintain their composure and secure the finish?
Chances are that most would be thrilled about the upside the individual is showing and eager to see where the future takes the young prospect. So, why is it different for 10-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion Bia Mesquita?
“That’s something to myself as well because I push so much, like, ‘I need to be the best at everything! I need to be so good! I need to have answers!’ but sometimes I forget that it’s such a new career,” Mesquita said. “I’m already doing so good that I also have to step back and look for the good things that I’m doing, the improvements I’ve been having… It’s gotta be a balance of pushing myself and the accomplishments of the good things.”
It truly is a strange phenomenon. Because Mesquita is well known within the combat sports community, there is a different level of expectation for her as she made the move into MMA. Part of it is understandable. Her world-class jiu jitsu and outstanding grappling gives her a leg up on others, but at the same time, there is a tendency to look at athletes from other disciplines and expect a finished, flawless product more quickly than younger athletes, which takes away from appreciating the positive moments on display.
Mesquita’s last fight against Melissa Mullins in June is a perfect example. Paired off with the gritty Brit, Mesquita got cracked and put on unsteady feet roughly 90 seconds in, desperately reaching to clinch with Mullins in hopes of finding time to recover, only to get hip-tossed onto the canvas. Her back hit the mat at 1:40 of the opening round; the fight didn’t last another minute and 40 seconds.
“I think that fight was very important in my career (for having gone through) all that happened,” Mesquita said. “First, it’s my mistake getting too excited with the striking. That was my mistake, and I could figure out that. That was the number one (lesson). Second was getting hit and going to the clinch to recover, but honestly, it goes by so quickly that when I got hurt, it was just, ‘M*****f*****, you hit me! What the hell? I’m gonna put you down right now!’ … With the excitement of the fight, when I went for the takedown, I put myself in a mistake that she just hip throwed me with an uchi mata. I was like, ‘What the f***?! Now I’m down?!’”
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She laughed, amused by her own admitted frustration and mistakes made in the moment.
“I felt like this process was a lot of learning because all those mistakes in your own steps. I can’t get excited when things happen, excited with striking,” she added. “The bad excitement of getting punched and then rushing to do something that I could have done better if I had my mind set. I felt that the mistakes went over and over, and then, when I was down, I finally could compose myself and then do my thing correctly.”
Once they hit the canvas, Mullins looked to advance positions, but Mesquita corralled her back into her guard. Then, as Mullins worked from top position, Mesquita got her wits about her and started her own offensive work, isolating Mullins’ right arm.
As Mullins rose to throw a shot, Mesquita shifted her hips and attacked an armbar, rolling Mullins over and securing the tap.
“It was a really good feeling of accomplishment — not the way I was expecting, but it’s still there,” she said. “I felt like not just accomplishing getting the armbar, but the most important thing of that fight was to prove to myself that no matter what happens in the fight, I’m always gonna have an answer… It’s not always gonna go our way, how we expect or we plan it in training — the game plan is always to be safe, never get punched — but it’s a fight. The other person is coming with a purpose as well.
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“I think the most important thing was proving to myself that it doesn’t matter what happens in there, I’m ready for everything,” added Mesquita. “Top, bottom, striking — no matter what happens, you’re gonna go and do your thing.”
Thirteen months after making her promotional debut, Mesquita is set to face the tenured Macy Chiasson at Polymarket UFC 334 in New York City.
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After debuting at home in Rio de Janeiro last year, Mesquita’s last two fights have come at the Meta APEX, and while she appreciates the familiarity and ease of fighting in Las Vegas, the world-class grappler is excited to made the walk at Madison Square Garden this weekend, even if she wasn’t 100-percent familiar with the venue’s illustrious history.
“It’s such a big dream coming true,” she said. “It didn’t click in my mind how big it is to be fighting there, but then I started searching and finding all the fights that already happened there. All the boxing fights, and all the history in there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. I’m gonna fight in a legendary place!’ … I was really happy because I wanted to be on a big card. I love big shows because the contact with the fans, the crowd, the excitement is different. I was hoping to be on a big card, but I didn’t know it was gonna be that big.
“Everything met so perfectly that I cannot complain at all.”
Not only does this weekend bring about the chance to compete on a numbered event in front of a massive audience in NYC, but it affords Mesquita the opportunity to cross the final goal off a list she set for herself at the start of the year.
“In the beginning of the year, I have a checklist of what I want to have done each year, and for this year, it was to end the year as a top-10 fighter,” explained Mesquita. “Besides everything else, that’s the only thing that I’m missing right now… I think the timing of everything is going the way it has to be. I got into the rankings very quickly, climbing close to the top 10, and I think closing the year top 10, then next year climbing to top 5 and closing the year close to fighting for the title is perfect timing to get the experience I need to be the champion of the division.”
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First, she has to get through Chiasson.
“I think it’s gonna be a very good fight, an exciting fight,” she said. “Macy is a veteran. She’s been there for a while now, but I think the desire and the hunger coming into this fight puts us at a different time in our career. Also, she’s a very long striker, and I think my game is perfect to beat that, especially because she accepts the grappling a lot.
“I think it’s gonna be a really good fight, especially facing a girl like her,” Mesquita added. “She was a really long time in the top 5, top 10. She’s had so many fights. It’s gonna be a great experience to fight someone who has been there for a long time, has that experience.”
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For Mesquita to be on the precipice of breaking into the top-10 barely a year after making her first trek into the Octagon is a testament to her talents, her work ethic, and the outstanding team she’s surrounded herself with, but it is also an incredible achievement given she’s just two-and-a-half years into her transition to the sport.
While there are still plenty of things for her to work on, the mental toughness it takes to get rocked and tossed to the ground only to clear your head and secure a finish less than two minutes later is elite-competitor level focus.
It comes from a lifetime in navigating bad positions in jiu jitsu, but it’s not every BJJ world champion that has this kind of sudden, impressive success when transitioning to MMA.
Mesquita is making it work and learning on the fly, getting better each time, which is all you can ask of someone that still has less than 10 fights to their name while competing at the highest level.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.