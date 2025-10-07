Bia Mesquita | A Different Kind Of Newcomer

“I think the most important thing is to understand that sometimes you have to give a little space to create the positioning to punch so you can progress more. In the beginning for me, the hardest was releasing the pressure, because I just wanted to go for my passing and mount. Parrumpa was like, ‘Don’t think like jiu-jitsu; there are no points here. Don’t think about passing — get to good positions where you can punch and get your submissions.’ That was something that cleared my vision about the ground game.

“This transition wasn’t hard because I was open-minded, but I changed my jiu-jitsu game a lot.”

Armed with a continually evolving approach on the ground and heaps of confidence, Mesquita was already excited to experience her first UFC fight week just from hearing how everyone in the gym raves about them. Then she found out her debut was going to take place in her hometown, and the excitement got ratcheted up several notches.

“Signing with the UFC was already so much excitement — it was something I was looking forward to since I changed careers from jiu-jitsu to MMA because everybody looks to be a UFC fighter, and it was no different with me. Signing was already ‘Oh my God – I did it!’ but when I saw that my first fight would be in Rio — my hometown, close to my family, friends, energy — I was like, ‘What?! No way?!’