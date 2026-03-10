BIA MESQUITA | BACK FOR MORE

“Not even just my performance and getting the bonus in my very first fight, being in Rio, my family and friends cheering for me, but the whole fight week was perfect,” continued the 34-year-old divisional dark horse, who netted a Performance of the Night bonus to cap off her first fight week experience. “I was so excited to be there, doing my debut in my city, with my fans watching me, getting my first clothes; every single step was so amazing. I was so happy that I was like, ‘Nothing can go wrong this weekend because it’s my time,’ and of course, it went the way it went.

“I was so happy with everything.”

RELATED: Saturday's Rising Stars

After a weekend of celebration with family and friends that included no sleep, Mesquita took a week off to recover before returning to the gym with designs on getting an early start to her 2026 campaign.