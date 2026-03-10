BIA MESQUITA | BACK FOR MORE

Bia Mesquita was overjoyed when she learned that her UFC debut would come in her hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, surrounded by friends and family, and alongside her American Top Team teammate Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
On October 11, the undefeated bantamweight and 10-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion made the walk to the Octagon for the first time at Farmasi Arena, collecting a second-round submission win over Irina Alekseeva to move to 6-0 as a professional and begin her UFC adventure on a positive note.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“Oh my God…” began Mesquita, unable to put words to the experience of her first UFC start just a few days ahead of her sophomore appearance against Montse Rendon on Saturday night at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. “I mean, I knew it would be great to fight in Rio, but not even in my best dreams would I think that it would be that great. My performance, the way it went, the crowd — everything was set in a perfect way that it was like, ‘Oh my God! That was way better than I thought it could be ever.’
“Not even just my performance and getting the bonus in my very first fight, being in Rio, my family and friends cheering for me, but the whole fight week was perfect,” continued the 34-year-old divisional dark horse, who netted a Performance of the Night bonus to cap off her first fight week experience. “I was so excited to be there, doing my debut in my city, with my fans watching me, getting my first clothes; every single step was so amazing. I was so happy that I was like, ‘Nothing can go wrong this weekend because it’s my time,’ and of course, it went the way it went.
“I was so happy with everything.”
RELATED: Saturday's Rising Stars
After a weekend of celebration with family and friends that included no sleep, Mesquita took a week off to recover before returning to the gym with designs on getting an early start to her 2026 campaign.
Like many Brazilian jiu jitsu competitors that make the transition into MMA, the generational standout is used to competing far more frequently, joking that a week to recover between fights is all she needs before returning to action. Once she knew that her first appearance of the year would come in March, Mesquita pressed pause for the holidays before returning to the mats in South Florida with an eye towards continued improvement.
Surrounded by a litany of elite training partners and standout coaches, the emerging contender admitted that her MMA development is happening at a quicker pace than she anticipated.
Watch This And Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+
“I feel like every camp I progress a lot,” began Mesquita when asked to reflect on her return to training and the growth she’s experienced now that she has a full training camp and her first UFC fight behind her. “I say I’m lucky to know what I have to (improve) even with the wins. Sometimes that’s hard to see, but I can see everything that I need to keep progressing and getting better, so every time I go back to the gym after a fight, I focus on progressing, correcting things, and getting better for the next fight.
“For sure, it’s going way faster than I thought, but it’s amazing. In the gym, I have so many role models around me that it makes me move fast; it speeds up everything. Everybody is helping me a lot. I was drilling with (Alexandre) Pantoja (the other day), and man, there is no way this can go wrong! I’m drilling with “The G.O.A.T.” — he’s the best; five belts! Who else could be better than him?
“This motivates me a lot because I know I’m in the right place, (moving at) the right pace, and everything is falling in the right momentum,” she added. “I can see my progress every time and it’s not gonna be different for this fight. I’m really happy and excited that this time it’s gonna be at the APEX. I’m excited for all the new things that keep happening in my career.”
Stay Up To Date With All Things UFC! Sign Up For Our Official Newsletter.
While the idea of an athlete being excited to compete at the APEX unquestionably sounds impossible to those who constantly like to rail against the UFC’s home base in Las Vegas, there is an intimacy and familiarity to the venue that some appreciate.
Having been in the building for UFC BJJ events in the past, Mesquita is aware of what the setup this weekend will look like and appreciates the opportunity to cross “Fight in Las Vegas” off her professional bucket list.
“I think it’s gonna be really exciting to fight at the APEX because the crowd is not gonna be big, but it’s very close,” she said with a smile. “It’s gonna be like training where I can hear everybody. I think that’s gonna be different, but very exciting.
Keep Up With All Things Zuffa Boxing
“I’ve been there for UFC BJJ, and it’s pretty much the same, but with the Octagon, so I think it’s gonna be very fun.”
After dispatching Alekseeva in her debut, Mesquita’s second foray into the UFC cage comes against Rendon, a slightly more seasoned competitor who has posted a 2-1 record since arriving in the UFC to advance to 7-1 overall.
“I think she’s a fighter that fights to the end; she doesn’t give up,” Mesquita said of her adversary this weekend. “All her fights have been for a decision, so I know, I can see, I can tell by that that she fights to the end. My goal is, of course, finishing the fight before that, but I know that’s not gonna be easy because she’s gonna be there to give her everything.”
And while any finish will do, there is one particular submission she’d like to get above all others.
“Of course! You know it!” Mesquita said with a laugh when asked if she’ll be hunting for her signature armbar on Saturday. “I had the chance at the end of the first round; I kind of tried it, but it was so slippery already, so I was like, ‘Maybe not this time. Secure the good position and keep punching; maybe it’s gonna be the end.’”
Mesquita had to “settle” for a rear-naked choke in Rio and won’t necessarily be picky when it comes to how she finishes this weekend either.
The victory is what matters most, and once that is secured, she’ll take her customary week off before getting back to the gym in hopes of getting back into action as quickly as possible.
“As much as I can!” she said excitedly when asked how frequently she’d like to compete going forward. “Every three months, every two months; doesn’t matter. I’m here to do as much as I can.
“For sure, a minimum two more, so three fights in the year, but if I can, I would like to do four; I think I can do four,” she added. “I think the more I go, the more experience I’m gonna get and the (faster) I will get to the top as well.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.