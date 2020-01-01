Bevon Lewis Is Radiating With Confidence

And while unsuccessful in his first two UFC bouts, Lewis can still make noise in the middleweight division if he can get back on track in Raleigh against Dequan Townsend this weekend.

He knows it, too, and speaking to Lewis, you don’t get the sense that suffering his first two professional losses rattled his cage all too much.

“I processed it enough to find myself just still radiating with confidence,” Lewis said. “I’m not trying to hold it against myself or nothing like that.”