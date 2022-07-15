Best UFC On ABC Moments So Far

On Saturday, the world-famous Octagon touches down in Long Island, NY with a stacked card headlined by top featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The event is filled with high-quality fights and is a must-see for fight fans.

The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez main card will air live on ABC at 2pm ET / 11am PT. It will go down as the fourth UFC event to be featured on ABC, with the other three being UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland and the UFC 276 prelims.

Let’s look back at the UFC’s best moments on ABC thus far.