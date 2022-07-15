 Skip to main content
Max Holloway celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event
Best Of

Best UFC On ABC Moments So Far

Look Back At Some Of UFC's Unforgettable Moments Showcased On ABC Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
By Gavin Porter • Jul. 15, 2022

On Saturday, the world-famous Octagon touches down in Long Island, NY with a stacked card headlined by top featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The event is filled with high-quality fights and is a must-see for fight fans.

The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez main card will air live on ABC at 2pm ET / 11am PT. It will go down as the fourth UFC event to be featured on ABC, with the other three being UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland and the UFC 276 prelims.

Let’s look back at the UFC’s best moments on ABC thus far.

Alessio di Chirico Defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO

Alessio di Chirico of Italy punches Joaquin Buckley in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Alessio di Chirico of Italy punches Joaquin Buckley in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Joaquin Buckley erupted onto the UFC scene with one of the best knockouts we’ve ever seen. His spinning head kick win over Impa Kasaganay in Abu Dhabi will never be forgotten, and for good reason.

Watch All The Best UFC On ABC Moments So Far

But when Buckley faced Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, it was the Italian who scored a head kick highlight of his own. “Manzo” didn’t waste time, looking sharp off the bat up until he landed a beautiful right head kick that put an end to the bout. It was exactly the result Di Chirico needed and put a halt to his three-fight losing streak.\

“I’m The Best Boxer” – Max Holloway Turns Up Versus Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway taunts Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Max Holloway taunts Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Max Holloway is one of the UFC’s most popular athletes because the Hawaiian superstar is notorious for putting on a show, and he delivered yet again against Calvin Kattar.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Before the fight, Kattar had said that he was the best boxer in the UFC and Holloway was determined to overturn that statement. And he did just that. For five whole rounds, Holloway absolutely put it on Kattar. Landing 445 significant strikes, a UFC record.

At the end of round five, “Blessed” stood in the center of the Octagon and screamed at Kattar, letting him know who really held the title as the best boxer in the organization.

Mackenzie Dern Makes a Statement by Submitting Nina Nunes

Mackenzie Dern takes down Nina Nunes in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: (L-R) Mackenzie Dern takes down Nina Nunes in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Strawweight Mackenzie Dern returned to the Octagon for the first time since giving birth to her daughter and had one of her best performances to date against Nina Nunes at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs RODRIGUEZ: Co-Main In Focus: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos | Ortega and Rodriguez See The Path To The Top

Dern secured an early takedown in the first round and worked her position until she found an opening for an armbar. As soon as she found it, she secured it and forced an immediate tap. It was a perfect showing for Dern.

Jim Miller Makes His 40th Walk to The Octagon and Donald Cerrone Walks Away

Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller talk after the conclusion of the round in a welterweight fight during the UFC 276 event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: (L-R) Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller talk after the conclusion of the round in a welterweight fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 276 was a record-breaking day for the legendary Jim Miller. The lightweight veteran made his 40th walk to the Octagon to face Donald Cerrone and then was able to secure a submission win that placed him at the top of the UFC’s all-time wins list with 24.

RELATED: UFC 276 Fighters Answer Jim Miller Trivia | Donald Cerrone Octagon Interview At UFC 276

It was a massive achievement for Miller, who isn’t done adding to his records just quite yet.

On the flip side of the coin, Cerrone decided it was time to walk away. It was an outstanding career for Cerrone, who leaves the sport with a 36-17, 2 NC record and as a fighter that the fans will never forget.

Jalin Turner Submits Brad Riddell in Under a Minute

Jalin Turner reacts to his win over Brad Riddell of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC 276 event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Jalin Turner reacts to his win over Brad Riddell of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“The Tarantula” made a big-time statement at UFC 276. In Turner’s toughest lightweight test to date he shined, quickly dispatching Brad Riddell thanks to his striking and slick submission skills.

Order UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

It took him just 45 seconds to get the stoppage that helped him break into the lightweight rankings where he rightfully deserves to be.

Tags
Alessio di Chirico
Max Holloway
Mackenzie Dern
jim miller
Donald Cerrone
Jalin Turner
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Women's Bantamweight

Watch All The Best Submissions From The Women's Bantamweight Division

Watch the Video
Megan Olivi
Special Feature

International Fight Week with Megan Olivi

Go behind the scenes with the beloved UFC commentator as she prepares for the biggest fight week of the year.

Watch the Video
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Announcements

Dana White Talks UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Tickets…

Tickets Available Now For UFC's Huge Return To Salt Lake City 

More
: