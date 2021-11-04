Best UFC Moments From Madison Square Garden

Israel Adesanya Takes Down Derek Brunson

At UFC 230, future middleweight champion Israel Adesanya backed up all his smack talk with a jaw-dropping performance against Derek Brunson. “The Last Stylebender” pieced Brunson up and finished his KO win with a dance that made its way on to every highlight reel. It was the moment that the world realized Adesanya was going to be the UFC’s next big star.

UFC 230’s Fight of the Night went to longtime veterans Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman after the two absolutely left it all in the Octagon. Both fighters traded strikes and battled through adversity until Souza was able to land the finishing blow. Although the stoppage was a little awkward, it was the correct time to call the fight and protect Weidman from absorbing more damage.

While it might not have had as many title fights or as much star power, UFC 230 was unforgettable.

