The Best UFC Heavyweight Title Rematches

The moniker currently belongs to two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. And although it’s not an official title, the title of “scariest man on the planet” probably belongs to Francis Ngannou.

At UFC 260 these two men will meet in the Octagon once again.

The first clash between Miocic and Ngannou went down at TD Garden in Boston at UFC 220. Miocic relied on his chin and let the monstrous Ngannou tire himself out with his all-out attack before executing his game plan and out grappling Ngannou. Cleveland’s finest was able to score six takedowns and grind out a unanimous decision victory (50-44 x 3).

Three years later and with a trilogy of fights with Daniel Cormier in his rearview mirror, Miocic emerged from the three epic fights with the strap and his sights firmly set on “The Predator,” who launched himself back into the heavyweight title picture by knocking out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a combined 162 seconds.

No man has successfully defended the UFC heavyweight belt more than Miocic has (4), and if he can best Ngannou once again, Miocic will cement his place as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

The two titanic forces have been on a collision course to meet once again and in honor of their rematch we look back on the five best UFC heavyweight title rematches.