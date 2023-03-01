The Best UFC Heavyweight Title Fights

(Watch UFC 100: Lesnar vs Mir On UFC Fight Pass)

This part two had everything you could have asked for in a heavyweight title bout: violence and a vendetta.

In the last meet up, Mir won in no time, submitting the heavyweight newcomer in less than two minutes. Unhappy with the outcome of the first meet, Lesnar came into this bout with a chip on his shoulder and a heavyweight title to defend. Mir was unfazed by the big guy persona and was confident in his previous performance against the popular wrestler.

The start of the bout almost mirrored the first, as the former WWE star took Mir down, but instead of prematurely going in for the kill, he was patient, making the bout already longer the previous. Lesnar had all the control, delivering a lot of damage to the face and body of the Nevada native, easily taking the first round.

Coming into round two, Mir had a more proactive mindset. He threw a knee and a left hook to try and gain the momentum. Going in for a flying knee, the heavyweight found himself on his back once again. Unable to break away, Lesnar didn't hesitate this time with heavy hands that earned him the knockout win in less than two minutes.

Lesnar left the Octagon as the undisputed UFC champion.