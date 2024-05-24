Best UFC Fights To Happen In Newark

On Saturday, June 1, the world-famous Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey for a high stakes UFC PPV event headlined by the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features former middleweight champion Sean Strickland against perennial contender Paulo Costa.
The UFC has held nine events in Newark during its 30-year history, with UFC 302 being the tenth. Take a look at five of the best fights to take place in Brick City as we count down the days to UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier.
UFC 78: Evans vs Bisping
Thiago Alves vs Chris Lytle
From the beginning of the bout, it was clear that Thiago Alves and Chris Lytle were going to go to battle. It took 30 seconds for Alves to cut Lytle, which “Lights Out” responded to with a barrage of strikes. The two separated for a moment and Alves dropped Lytle with a right hand but Lytle closed Alves in his guard while he recovered. Lytle caught a kick from Alves and planted him down with a nice counter strike. It was an all-action first round, with Lytle not showing any signs of concern about the cut over his left eye. Alves ripped off leg kicks in the second round, which had a clear effect on Lytle, and the momentum was clearly on Alves’ side heading into the third round.
But before the third started, the doctors decided to call the fight due to the cut above Lytle’s eye. It was a phenomenal fight for as long as it lasted.
UFC 111: St-Pierre vs Hardy
Georges St-Pierre vs Dan Hardy
Georges St-Pierre’s greatness cannot be understated. The UFC Hall of Famer defended his welterweight title with a dominant five-round showing against Dan Hardy.
Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
St-Pierre used his ground game and control to prevent Hardy from getting going. He controlled Hardy for most of the bout and was always looking for the finish. In the first, GSP nearly had an armbar, in the third he dropped ground-and-pound, and in the fourth, he almost hit a kimura. It was as dominant of a decision as we’ve seen in a championship fight. Pure greatness.
UFC 128: Shogun vs Jones
Shogun Rua vs Jon Jones
Jon Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history when he defeated Shogun Rua at UFC 128. Jones mixed up his entire game for as long as the bout lasted,and he threw flashy punches, kicks, flying knees and elbows that overwhelmed Shogun. A big factor in the fight was Jones’ ground game and jiu jitsu. He used top control to wear Shogun down while he attacked with his elbows.
In the third round, Jones teed off with the ground-and-pound strikes that forced Shogun to get up and escape. When Shogun got to his feet and stumbled back to the Octagon fence Jones hit Shogun with a body shot that buckled Shogun. He followed up with a knee and that was all she wrote. Moments after the fight Joe Rogan said, “he might be the greatest talent that we’ve ever seen in the UFC”.
And now “Bones” is known as the G.O.A.T.
UFC 169: Barão vs Faber
Abel Trujillo vs Jamie Varner
The two lightweights opened up the UFC 169 PPV card with an exciting bout. Trujillo and Varner was a classic prospect vs veteran type matchup. Varner had a strong opening round where he landed some good punches and nearly had a north-south choke. Varner stepped on the gas in the second round, but Trujillo survived the onslaught and fired off some strikes of his own in a wild exchange.
Then, almost out of nowhere, Trujillo blasted Varner with a flush right hook that knocked Varner out cold. It was unbelievable. A wild fight with a wild ending that was a highlight for the ages.
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes came into UFC 288 with nothing to lose. Fighting No. 10 Movsar Evloev in his UFC debut is quite an opportunity, so he came out guns blazing.
Lopes hurt Evloev on the feet and threw up submission attempts that pushed Evloev to be sound defensively and pick his shots carefully while having Lopes on the ground. In the second round, the fight went back to the canvas, where Evloev had some ground-and-pound success that helped him put a round firmly in his favor. In the final frame, Lopes had multiple submission attempts, including a threatening one that would have finished most, but Evloev escaped and left Newark with the victory. It was exciting and great example of how a fight that plays out on the ground can be thrilling.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.