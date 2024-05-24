Best UFC Fights To Happen In Newark

The UFC has held nine events in Newark during its 30-year history, with UFC 302 being the tenth. Take a look at five of the best fights to take place in Brick City as we count down the days to UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier.

UFC 78: Evans vs Bisping

Thiago Alves vs Chris Lytle

From the beginning of the bout, it was clear that Thiago Alves and Chris Lytle were going to go to battle. It took 30 seconds for Alves to cut Lytle, which “Lights Out” responded to with a barrage of strikes. The two separated for a moment and Alves dropped Lytle with a right hand but Lytle closed Alves in his guard while he recovered. Lytle caught a kick from Alves and planted him down with a nice counter strike. It was an all-action first round, with Lytle not showing any signs of concern about the cut over his left eye. Alves ripped off leg kicks in the second round, which had a clear effect on Lytle, and the momentum was clearly on Alves’ side heading into the third round.