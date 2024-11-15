That is no different this Saturday as the Octagon touches down once again in MSG for UFC 309, where heavyweight champion Jon Jones aims to defend his belt against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, Stipe Miocic.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Before they do battle on Saturday night, let’s look back at some of the best title fights in Madison Square Garden.

Alvarez vs McGregor | UFC 205 – November 12, 2016

UFC 205 was a historic night, as it was the first UFC event hosted in New York City, and who better to headline than Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor?