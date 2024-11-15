 Skip to main content
UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Best Title Fights In Madison Square Garden

Ahead Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Take A Look Back At Some Of The Best Title Fights That Have Happened In The World's Most Famous Arena
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on X @MaddynThomas • Nov. 15, 2024

Madison Square Garden always delivers the most memorable fights, but you wouldn’t expect anything less from the World’s Most Famous Arena. From the first event held there back in 2016, it has been home to some incredible title fights. 

That is no different this Saturday as the Octagon touches down once again in MSG for UFC 309, where heavyweight champion Jon Jones aims to defend his belt against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, Stipe Miocic. 

Before they do battle on Saturday night, let’s look back at some of the best title fights in Madison Square Garden. 

Alvarez vs McGregor | UFC 205 – November 12, 2016 

UFC 205 was a historic night, as it was the first UFC event hosted in New York City, and who better to headline than Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor? 

Eddie Alvarez of the United States (left) prepares for his fight against Conor McGregor of Ireland in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
McGregor had already claimed the featherweight title and was looking to become the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously in promotion history. And he did just that, finishing Alvarez by TKO in the second round. McGregor now held belts in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. 

Joanna vs Namajunas | UFC 217 – November 4, 2017 

Following the success of UFC 205, the UFC started making an annual trip to New York City every November, and UFC 217 marked another night full of epic fights. 

Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas were the first of three title fights at UFC 217, and it did not disappoint. Namajunas pulled off one of the biggest upsets, knocking out Jędrzejczyk in the first round. It was the first time in her career that Jędrzejczyk had lost after claiming the belt two years prior. 

Rose Namajunas celebrates her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Rose Namajunas celebrates her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Bisping vs St-Pierre | UFC 217 – November 4, 2017 

Atop the marquee at UFC 217 was Georges St-Pierre versus Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

The fight marked the return of St-Pierre, who hadn’t competed in four years after a successful run as the welterweight champion. St-Pierre returned in historic fashion, submitting Bisping by rear-naked choke in the third round. With the win, the Canadian became the fourth person in UFC history to hold belts in two divisions. It would be the last time St-Pierre fought inside the Octagon. 

Georges St-Pierre of Canada brings down Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Georges St-Pierre of Canada brings down Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Adesanya vs Pereira | UFC 281 – November 12, 2022 

Another unbelievable upset happened once again inside The Garden, as a new middleweight champion was crowned when Alex Pereira stopped the reign of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. 

The two had history outside of the Octagon, facing each other in kickboxing bouts where Pereira had two victories over “The Last Stylebender”. Adesanya was keen on getting those fights back, but just when it seemed like we would hear “And Still,” the script flipped. Adesanya was up on the scorecards heading into the final round, but as Pereira pressured forward, he had Adesanya up against the cage, firing off numerous shots that hurt the champ and forced the referee to stop in and call the fight. 

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Pereira was the new champion just four fights into his UFC career. 

Prochazka vs Pereira | UFC 295 – November 11, 2023 

After losing his belt to Adesanya earlier in the year at UFC 287, Pereira made the decision to move up to the light heavyweight division. The belt was up for grabs after champion Jamahal Hill vacated the title due to an injury. UFC 295 was originally supposed to be headlined by Jones vs Miocic, but an injury to Jones forced the fight to be postponed. 

“Poatan” claimed light heavyweight gold with a second-round stoppage win over the former champion, Jiri Prochazka. In just seven fights, Pereira was able to claim belts into two divisions and start his reign as the light heavyweight champion. 

