The Best Of Times For Nicolas Dalby

“I feel like I changed a lot,” he said. “I’m, of course, the same person that I’ve always been, but I have a lot more self-confidence right now, a lot more belief in my abilities, and I know that’s what I was missing the last time around. Of course, it’s always a razor’s edge – self-confidence shouldn’t go to the point of arrogance - but the last time around I wasn’t confident in my own abilities at all, and that’s because at the time I was battling depression and slipping into that dark time of my life. It’s difficult to be super self-confident when you’re not feeling good about yourself. So especially mentally, I feel like I’m in an entirely different league, and that’s why I have no doubt in my mind that when I go out and say I’m gonna be getting into the top ten of UFC in a couple years, it’s gonna happen.”

A couple years? The way Dalby has been performing, it may not take that long. He agrees.

“If I can beat up Darren Till with half a head, spending the first two rounds not remotely believing in myself, yeah, sure,” chuckles Dalby, who will have all of Denmark in his corner this weekend. That’s a lot to take on, but maybe the old Nicolas Dalby might have cracked under such pressure. Today’s version of Lokomotivo? Not a chance.

“I just recently fought in Copenhagen for Cage Warriors,” he said of his March win over Alex Lohore. “This was five years after I did it the last time, and I won both times, spectacular knockout wins, so history shows that when I’m performing in the very city I live in and all my friends have come, there should be a lot of pressure on me. But, in a good way, it won’t affect me that I’m fighting in Copenhagen and fighting in the UFC because I’m so focused. The only thing that matters is my opponent. And until the fight is over, that’s the only thing I’m gonna be worried about.”