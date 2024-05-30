Best Submissions From UFC 302 Fighters

Dawson bounced back from immediate adversity in the bout, getting dropped out of the gate, and then outdueling the Olympic medalist on the canvas. In the third, Dawson was able to find a rear naked choke submission and get the victory. It was the most emphatic win of Dawson’s promising UFC career without question.

Randy Brown Submits Warlley Alves – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Souza

Out in São Paulo, Brazil, it was Randy Brown who was triumphant when he collided with Warlley Alves.

Brown had a tough first round, as Alves found a lot of success grappling and getting Brown down to the floor. In the second, he threw a kick which Alves caught, and he put Brown on his back. “Rudeboy” tossed up a triangle choke and held Alves in it for almost forty seconds. Brown connected with some nice elbows while he waited for the choke to get tighter and eventually force Alves to tap.

Alexandr Romanov Submits Marcos Rogério de Lima – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira

Alexandr Romanov pulled off a unique submission win against Marcos Rogério de Lima. With a little over a minute left, he took de Lima to the ground and found a forearm choke submission; it was the first one in UFC history and put Romanov on the heavyweight map as a real submission threat.

Jailton Almeida Submits Jairzinho Rozenstruik – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Brazilian heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida proved that he was ready for the heavyweight elite in his first main event bout. Almeida faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik and took down his foe in less than a minute.