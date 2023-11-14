Best Submissions From The Main Event | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

After being a contender at light heavyweight for more than six years, the 35-year-old Craig decided to bring his intensity and submission game to 185 pounds. It paid immediate dividends as Craig earned a TKO win over André Muniz in his middleweight debut. That win put Craig right into the rankings and earned “BearJew” a main event bout against the streaking Allen.

Louisiana’s Allen has always seemed like he’s had all the ingredients to make a run to the top of the division, but missteps against now-champion Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis set him back. Something changed in Allen following the defeat to Curtis at the end of 2021, and he hasn’t looked back since, winning his last five fights.