Best PPV Moments in Jacksonville

Large gatherings of people were banned worldwide, leaving the sports world with no other choice but to sit and wait. Yet while other sports organizations came to a halt, UFC President Dana White was determined to be the first sport back.

Originally, UFC 249 was scheduled to take place in New York, but the event was postponed since all large crowd gatherings were banned for safety purposes. It was later announced that events in Jacksonville would be possible as long as the events were closed to the public and stayed within the new COVID-19 protocols. White jumped at this opportunity, fulfilling his promise as being the first sport back.

On May 9, the fight company returned with UFC 249: Gaethje vs Ferguson. On a night jam-packed with unforgettable moments, there couldn’t have been a better return for the promotion. In the process, Jacksonville became a beacon of normalcy because sports were officially back.

Since then, the UFC has held a handful of memorable events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before the return to Jacksonville for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie this Saturday on April 9, take a look back at some of the best UFC Jacksonville pay-per-view moments.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2