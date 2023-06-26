The Best Of Sean Strickland

In October 2020, Strickland made the move back up to middleweight, where he was undefeated. He’s continued that trend and finds himself on a five-fight winning streak, which is the best of his UFC career thus far.

Don't Miss Any Of This Weekend's UFC Fight Night

On Saturday, February 5, Strickland will meet Jack Hermansson in the center of the Octagon for his second straight UFC main event at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland. It’s a big opportunity for Strickland and could help cement his name as a true challenger for Israel Adesanya’s middleweight throne.

As he readies to take on Hermansson, we look back at some of Strickland’s defining moments in the UFC.

Sean Strickland vs Bubba McDaniel

UFC 171 – March 15, 2014

(Watch Strickland’s Debut On UFC Fight Pass)