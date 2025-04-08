Best Of Kaseya Center

When Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira first met in the Octagon at UFC 281, things did not go as planned for the long-reigning champion Adesanya. In the championship rounds, Pereira found the finish with just over two minutes left in the fight. Adesanya was leading on all cards prior to the knockout, but in the flip of a switch – and new.

This meant that the rematch was not only highly anticipated, but for Adesanya it was necessary. For a champion as active as Adesanya, it made all the sense to run it back.

Their history was also part of how this became one of the premier rematches that has been seen in the Octagon. And it was finally time for the rematch at UFC 287.

Adesanya seemed like a changed man, more reserved than usual as he walked and stood before the new champion Pereira. Pereira started off with his patented leg kicks and Adesanya seemed to find issues with entering the pocket in the first round. Nothing was working for Adesanya, just his right hand over the top.