The Best Of Drew Dober | UFC Fight Pass

Drew Dober punches Nasrat Haqparast of Germany in their lightweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There was no feeling out process when Drew Dober met Nasrat Haqparast at T-Mobile Arena. Just over 10 seconds into the bout, Dober connected with his first punch of the night, which appeared to already stagger Haqparast briefly.

In retaliation, Haqparast started firing back, throwing himself to the ground after missing a haymaker. But in the fire, when technique gets thrown out the window, Dober thrives. Always staying composed, even in the heat of battle, Dober relies on his technique and power to deliver when his opponents get too overzealous, and that’s what happened here.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland On ESPN+

Just over a minute into the opening round, Dober landed a perfect left hook that sent Haqparast to the mat. Quickly jumping on him to regain control, Dober landed heavy ground-and-pound strikes until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. It was his cleanest performance to date, and a perfect example of what could happen if you try and stand toe-to-toe in the Octagon with him.

Dober Secures Epic Comeback Against McKinney

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev | March 12, 2022

(Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS)