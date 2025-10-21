Best Of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9

There’s no other place to start than one of the greatest fights in the show’s history between bantamweights Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin. While maybe not the cleanest showcase of striking, both fighters were stringing together shots that would’ve finished most, but their toughness was something to behold.

WATCH: UFC 321 Embedded

Vologdin had the upper hand through the first five minutes, but Martinetti responded with a monstrous second round that left Vologdin with a gnarly gash above his left eye. An unrelenting third act ensued, with both athletes taking plenty of damage, but Martinetti did more to sway the judges in his favor. The fight had everyone at UFC APEX on their feet, but most importantly, White, who granted both men UFC contracts.

Marwan Rahiki Come-From-Behind KO

