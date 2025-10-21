Best Of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9

It’s the first Tuesday since August 5 that fans won’t be treated to one of the most entertaining shows on television: Dana White’s Contender Series.
Season 9 was just as action-packed as all the previous installments, tying the record with 46 contracts handed out over 10 weeks. With so many standout performances, narrowing down the best moments was no easy task, as nearly every fight had something to celebrate. Nevertheless, we look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that thrilled fans and impressed UFC CEO Dana White over the past few months.
Adrian Luna Martinetti vs Mark Vologdin
There’s no other place to start than one of the greatest fights in the show’s history between bantamweights Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin. While maybe not the cleanest showcase of striking, both fighters were stringing together shots that would’ve finished most, but their toughness was something to behold.
Vologdin had the upper hand through the first five minutes, but Martinetti responded with a monstrous second round that left Vologdin with a gnarly gash above his left eye. An unrelenting third act ensued, with both athletes taking plenty of damage, but Martinetti did more to sway the judges in his favor. The fight had everyone at UFC APEX on their feet, but most importantly, White, who granted both men UFC contracts.
Marwan Rahiki Come-From-Behind KO
This next moment comes from the final episode of the season, when featherweight prospect Marwan Rahiki weathered what appeared to be an insurmountable storm to score a highlight-reel finish of his own.
In the first round, Ananias Mulumba had Rahiki dropped, wobbled, stunned — all the variations of nearly being out of a fight. But after making it to the stool between rounds, he recovered and showcased all the excellent capabilities he was praised for during his walk to the Octagon. Two minutes into the round, Rahiki landed a four-strike combination featuring a knee, two elbows, and an uppercut, sending Mulumba crashing to the canvas. It was one of the more remarkable turns of events this season, and an excellent showcase of durability and raw skill from Rahiki, who will be a dangerous opponent moving forward at 145 pounds.
Iwo Baraniewski One-Punch KO
This list would be incomplete if it didn’t feature the cleanest performance of the entire season: a 20-second KO from Iwo Baraniewski on Week 6.
Just seven seconds in, Mahamed Aly took Baraniewski off his feet with a calf kick. Baraniewski took it personally and responded with an overhand right that dropped Aly to the canvas. While not a walk-off KO, it took just one clean ground-and-pound strike for the referee to step in.
Jeisla Chaves vs Sofia Montenegro
Before Martinetti and Vologdin stole the spotlight during Week 9, Jeisla Chaves and Sofia Montenegro were clear contenders for the fight of the season. The all-action flyweights lived up to that distinction, battling to a split decision.
This fight nearly had everything: punches, kicks, knockdowns, takedowns, blood, sweat — all the makings of a classic. It took less than two minutes in the first round for both athletes’ faces to start bleeding. While Chaves got the nod on the scorecard, White awarded both women UFC contracts for their display of grit and determination.
Lerryan Douglas KOs Cam Teague
Next up: one of the more destructive 36 seconds you’ll see in the Octagon. Cam Teague came out fast, putting Lerryan Douglas on the back foot, but Douglas blasted three leg kicks that kept Teague at bay.
As soon as Teague stepped back, Douglas fired a 3-2 combination that sent Teague crashing to the mat. Teague recovered quickly and bounced back to his feet, but Douglas waited for the perfect moment to land a follow-up left hook that put Teague down and out in under a minute.
Mandel Nallo KOs Samuel Silva
Canada has a serious lightweight prospect, and his name is Mandel Nallo. At 36 years old, Nallo isn’t typically the kind of prospect you’d see compete on DWCS. However, with the backing of Tristar gym, Georges St-Pierre, and a four-fight, first-round finish streak, Nallo earned his chance to showcase his talent.
And oh, does he have talent. Entering the fight as an underdog, Nallo commanded the fight from start to finish. It took no time for Nallo to display his versatile striking, landing a front kick straight to Samuel Silva’s chin in the opening 30 seconds. Nallo continued to pick his shots before landing a short, straight right hand that dropped Silva. A few smashing ground-and-pound strikes later, Silva was out.
Baisangur Susurkaev - Wasting No Time
Baisangur Susurkaev did the unthinkable following his performance on Week 1 of Season 9. After dispatching Murtaza Talha in just over three minutes, Susurkaev made it known that he was healthy and ready to compete whenever the UFC needed him. That call was answered immediately.
Susurkaev earned his victory on DWCS on August 12, then was called up to step in on short notice and make his UFC debut just four days later at UFC 319. Despite the challenging circumstances of cutting weight again and flying from Las Vegas to Chicago in the middle of fight week, Susurkaev scored a second-round finish over Eric Nolan to complete a remarkable turnaround.