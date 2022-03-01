Best Non-Title Fight Main Events

Announcements
Traditionally, almost every UFC pay-per-view event is accompanied by a championship title fight (or fights).
However, some of the greatest main events in the UFC came from fights with no titles on the line, and as we prepare for another non-title fight main event with UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal, let’s take a look back at some of the greatest main event fights that didn’t need a championship belt.
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz
UFC 244 – November 2, 2019
In November 2019, the UFC made its return to the world-famous Madison Square Garden. For the previous three events held at The Garden, a UFC title was on the line in the main event. This time around, welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, battled it out for the BMF championship, a symbolic title that was created based off the mentality and attitude both men are known for.
After setting the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history against Ben Askren at UFC 239, Masvidal had the world’s attention. But what would be next for him? Who could match the attitude and confidence? That man is Diaz.
Whenever the fan-favorite from Stockton, California is on a UFC card, it becomes a must watch fight. Fans have always loved the Diaz brothers for that reason. They aren’t afraid of anyone, and they will fight anyone in any weight class. Knowing the personalities of Masvidal and Diaz, fight fans knew they were in for something exciting. From the press conferences to the walk out, both men made the most of their main event moment. At the end of the night, Masvidal would defeat Diaz in the third round via doctor’s stoppage.
Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz
UFC 202 – August 20, 2016
Originally, UFC 196 saw a different main event scheduled, as featherweight king Conor McGregor was moving up to the 155-pound weight class to challenge lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos in an attempt to become the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion. However, about a week out from fight night, it was reported that Dos Anjos was out of the main event because he had broken his foot during training. The main event for UFC 196 was in jeopardy, as some didn’t want to take the main event spot with that little amount of time prepare for the Irishman.
Eventually one man stepped up, and the name shouldn’t shock you. Willing to fight anyone anytime and in any weight class, Stockton’s own Nate Diaz took the fight against McGregor on a week’s notice.
The last time fight fans saw the youngest Diaz brother, he had just beaten Michael Johnson by unanimous decision after a year off. When UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke to Diaz in the Octagon after his win, Diaz took no time to send his message.
“Conor McGregor, you’re taking everything I’ve worked for. You know what the real money fight is: Me. Not these clowns you already punked at the press conference. You know you beat them already. You want that real s****? Right here”
Despite the last-minute notice, Diaz was already in fighting shape, as he was training for a triathlon. By the second round, McGregor was noticeably fatigued. Diaz, who was just getting started, was able to put together solid combinations and rock the then-featherweight champion. Out of desperation, McGregor shot for a takedown, but Diaz, a jiu-jitsu black belt, was able to stuff the takedown and secure a rear naked choke for the win. On a week’s notice, Nate Diaz pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.
Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva
UFC 234 – February 9, 2019
Originally set to be headlined by middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, UFC 234 saw the two of the greatest middleweights in UFC history battle it out in the main event. In a once in a lifetime dream matchup, Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva would step in as the main event for UFC 234.
Adesanya, who was on a four-fight win streak at the time, was quickly becoming a fan favorite. The highlight reel knockouts, combined with the confidence showcased by the Nigerian, made Adesanya a must watch fighter. Even then, people knew a UFC title was inevitable for Adesanya; it was only a matter of time. And in his short time in the Octagon, it wasn’t long before fans compared Adesanya to the former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.
Before Adesanya and Whittaker became known as the best middleweights in the UFC, Anderson Silva dominated the division for nearly seven years. For years, Silva sat on top of the pound-for-pound rankings as one of the greatest fighters to put on a pair of gloves.
To put it simply, there would be no Adesanya without Silva. When the bout was made official, Adesanya was more than open and honest about Silva being a key inspiration for him while he was growing up. With nothing but respect between Adesanya and Silva, fight fans were able to watch two of the greatest showcase their amazing skills and unique styles. While Adesanya won the bout by unanimous decision, what that fight represented is what mattered the most. Silva was passing the torch to Adesanya, as he knew the next generation of middleweights was now here.
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2
UFC 257 – February 9, 2019
In 2014, fight fans were witnessing the rise of a new star. Unbeaten in his previous 11 fights, Conor McGregor was quickly proving to be a real contender to the UFC featherweight title. With the nation of Ireland behind him, McGregor was a new force the UFC hadn’t seen, and for his fourth bout inside the Octagon, McGregor would be slated to take on fellow featherweight Dustin Poirier.
In the lead-up to the fight, the mind games and trash talk from McGregor plagued the mind of Poirier. Fighting blind with emotion, Poirier was stopped by McGregor in the first round. McGregor would soon go on to win the UFC featherweight championship in the next year.
As a result of the loss, Poirier decided it was time for a change. For the betterment of his health and career, the Louisiana native moved up to the UFC’s lightweight division. Aside from one loss in 2016 to Michael Johnson, Poirier found tremendous success in the 155-pound class, beating the likes of Jim Miller, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis to just name a few.
At UFC 257, the rematch seven years in the making was made official between McGregor and Poirier. This time around, Poirier was a much different man compared to when he first met McGregor. He had tested himself repeatedly against the division’s best. Mentally, he was stronger and now, more than ever, he was confident in his skills to get the job done.
In the second round, Poirier’s boxing and calf kicks proved to be too much, as McGregor was stopped by TKO for the first time in his career by the Louisiana native. After seven years, Dustin Poirier was finally able to even the score.
Brock Lesnar vs Alistair Overeem
UFC 141 – December 30, 2011
After competing for a number of years in other fight promotions, Alistair Overeem finally made his way to the UFC. For his first test, the kickboxing champion would meet former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was also Lesnar’s first time back in the Octagon after a punishing battle with diverticulitis.
Prior to entering the Octagon, Overeem had already built himself a reputation outside the UFC. He competed in PRIDE and Strikeforce, fighting UFC veterans Vitor Belfort, Fabricio Werdum, Mirko Cro Cop, Chuck Liddell, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira and many others. Overeem was also a multiple-time kickboxing champion. Fans were eager to see how the striking of Overeem would match with the high-level wrestling of Lesnar. Overeem would pass his first test with flying colors, stopping Lesnar in the first round by TKO.
Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs Dan Hederson
UFC 139 – November 19, 2011
