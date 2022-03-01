Best Non-Title Fight Main Events

Originally, UFC 196 saw a different main event scheduled, as featherweight king Conor McGregor was moving up to the 155-pound weight class to challenge lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos in an attempt to become the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion. However, about a week out from fight night, it was reported that Dos Anjos was out of the main event because he had broken his foot during training. The main event for UFC 196 was in jeopardy, as some didn’t want to take the main event spot with that little amount of time prepare for the Irishman.

Preview Every Fight On UFC 272

Eventually one man stepped up, and the name shouldn’t shock you. Willing to fight anyone anytime and in any weight class, Stockton’s own Nate Diaz took the fight against McGregor on a week’s notice.

The last time fight fans saw the youngest Diaz brother, he had just beaten Michael Johnson by unanimous decision after a year off. When UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke to Diaz in the Octagon after his win, Diaz took no time to send his message.

“Conor McGregor, you’re taking everything I’ve worked for. You know what the real money fight is: Me. Not these clowns you already punked at the press conference. You know you beat them already. You want that real s****? Right here”