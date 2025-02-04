Best Moments In Sydney | UFC 312

UFC makes its seventh trip to Sydney, Australia for UFC 312 on February 8, bringing with it two highly anticipated title fights.
In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis looks to secure his second win over No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland, who’s aiming to reclaim the throne from the man who took it from him. In the co-headliner, Chinese superstar and UFC flyweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against undefeated Tatiana Suarez.
Every time the UFC touches down in Sydney, we get unforgettable moments that leave a mark on the sport. And with the stacked 13-fight card coming this Saturday, there’s no reason to expect anything less this time around.
Before another epic night in the land down under, take a look back at some of the most exciting moments from UFC in Sydney:
Sean Strickland Dethrones Israel Adesanya
UFC 293 – September 10, 2023
At UFC 293, the unthinkable happened. Closing as a -675 favorite, former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was set to square off against Sean Strickland. While Strickland earned his place to compete for the title, the oddsmakers made it clear they thought the 185-pound star would have another easy night at the office.
After successfully defending the title in one-sided contests against Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, and reclaiming the title in epic fashion by knocking out UFC superstar and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, the odds weren’t exactly surprising.
That’s what made this night one of the most unforgettable in recent years. It wasn’t just that Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in title fight history, but that he did it flawlessly, methodically picking apart one of the best strikers the UFC has ever seen, round by round.
After this past weekend’s result in Saudi Arabia, where Nassourdine Imavov scored a second-round knockout over Adesanya, UFC 293 is becoming more and more of a milestone for the middleweight division, signifying a true changing of the guard. It’s no longer just Adesanya at the top, but there’s a new crop of exciting talent making their push for the title.
Most Finishes In A Single Event
UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – November 8, 2014
UFC’s fourth trip to Sydney in 2014 gave us one of the most electrifying fight cards in the organization’s history with 11 fights and 11 finishes. It’s tied for the most finishes in a single event and the highest finish rate of 100 percent with UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Santos.
The card featured knockout victories from Robert Whittaker, Al Iaquinta, Sam Alvey and Marcus Brimage, as well as a second-round submission win for Luke Rockhold over Michael Bisping, which sparked a heated rivalry between the two middleweights. The only downside? If you stepped away to use the bathroom or grab a snack, you probably missed something exciting.
While it’s unlikely that every fight at UFC 312 will end in a finish, considering it’s only happened twice in UFC history, the card features plenty of show-stopping fighters who can get the job done inside the distance.
Luke Rockhold Submits Michael Bisping
UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – November 8, 2014
Sticking with the same card, the main event saw a clash between two middleweight standouts. Rockhold was coming off back-to-back finishes and looking to make his case for a title shot, while Bisping, already a 20-fight UFC veteran, was trying to stake his claim as a serious contender by spoiling Rockhold’s rising hype.
Rockhold dominated the fight, eventually locking in a second-round rear-naked choke submission to seal the victory over “The Count.” This fight ignited their rivalry, which had plenty of iconic trash talk and a highly anticipated rematch that helped cement both their names in UFC middleweight history.
Tai Tuivasa Makes An Emphatic Introduction
UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – November 19, 2017
Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is no stranger to highlight-reel finishes inside the Octagon, and he made that known right from his UFC debut. At UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura, Tuivasa put on a dominant performance against Rashad Coulter.
From the start, Tuivasa found his rhythm and started picking Coulter apart. Tuivasa knocked Coulter down with a thunderous leg kick, and as soon as he got back to his feet, Tuivasa leaped into a flying knee to knock Coulter out with less than 30 seconds left in the first round.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.