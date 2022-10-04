The Best Moments From Season 6 Of Dana White's Contender Series

A star was born on Week 1 of Season 6.

After a night of underwhelming results, Dana White couldn’t have been happier with the performance of middleweight Joe Pyfer, who knocked out Ozzy Diaz in the second round of their main event bout. Pyfer showed urgency, emotion and, most importantly to White and the UFC, talent.

It was the perfect redemption story for Pyfer, who was defeated in his DWCS Season 4 bout due to a freak arm injury. White exclaimed that fighters competing on DWCS who want to make it to the UFC need to “be Joe Pyfer,” and just like that, a new catchphrase was born.

Pyfer followed up his incredible DWCS performance with a beautiful first-round knockout victory in his UFC debut on September 17, and has quickly become one of the most popular names in the sport.

Chris Duncan’s Incredible Comeback