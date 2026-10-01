Before 2022, the Octagon traveled to Salt Lake City only once, for a 2016 fight night featuring a main event between Yair Rodriguez and Alex Caceres. The creative featherweight strikers delivered a Fight of the Night bout with Rodriguez edging Caceres via split decision, and six years would pass before UFC returned to Utah’s capital. Since then, three events have been held, and the results have been nothing short of electric, with each main event ending in spectacular fashion.
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
As Natalia Silva and Wang Cong await their chance to add to the tally with flyweight gold on the line, let’s take a look at the best moments from Salt Lake City:
‘Headshot Dead’ (2022)
UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik captured everyone’s thoughts when he exclaimed, ‘No way! And new!’
Purchase Tickets For Saturday's Event In Salt Lake City!
Down on all scorecards and urged to “pull something out of the fire,” Leon Edwards uncorked a picture-perfect high kick on dominant welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, ending Usman’s 15-fight winning streak and becoming the second England-born champion in the organization’s history.
Edwards proceeded to deliver one of the best post-title-win quotes in recent memory: “They all doubted me, said I couldn’t do it. They all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now. Pound-for-pound, headshot, dead!”
Baddest MF’ing Head Kick (2023)
Some matchups feel destined to deliver epic results, and Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are one of those pairings. After their epic duel in 2018, the two lightweight legends danced again with even higher stakes as the symbolic BMF title went up for grabs as both tried to earn a shot at lightweight gold as well.
After a first round that felt emblematic of their first fight, “The Highlight” surprised everyone, including Poirier, when he launched a high kick that toppled “The Diamond” a minute into the second frame. The knockout was also eerily similar to Edwards’ from a year prior. Combined with Roman Kopylov’s head kick knockout earlier in the night, Salt Lake City was earning a reputation as “Head Kick City.”
For Gaethje, often referred to as “your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter,” the future lightweight champion also added “baddest motherf***er” to his list of monikers.
Derrick Lewis 33 Seconds (2023)
UFC’s knockout king entered Salt Lake City with his proverbial back against the wall, having lost four of his previous five. Knowing this, “The Black Beast” wasted no time putting things right when he quite literally launched out of the gates with a flying knee on Marcos Rogério de Lima.
A few ground-and-pound strikes later, and Lewis racked up the quickest knockout of his career.
Poatan Makes History (2024)
Whenever people talk about the best year-long runs in mixed martial arts, Alex Pereira’s time as the light heavyweight champion deserves one of the first mentions. After he captured the light heavyweight title in November 2023, “Poatan” was called upon to headline and defend his title at UFC 300 and UFC 303, knocking out Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka in style.
MORE UFC 332: A Viewer's Guide To UFC 332 | Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
When Salt Lake City’s numbered event needed a headliner, the Brazilian was up to the task for the third time in less than six months as he faced a dangerous Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.
Rountree Jr. gave Pereira some problems early and stunned him in the second round, but Pereira started to solve the American puzzle as the fight stretched into the championship rounds. By the time Pereira got off the stool for the fourth round, he had his range and timing sorted and bludgeoned Roundtree Jr. before earning the TKO win and setting the record for the quickest time between three title defenses at 175 days.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.