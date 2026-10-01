Best Moments From Salt Lake City

Edwards proceeded to deliver one of the best post-title-win quotes in recent memory: “They all doubted me, said I couldn’t do it. They all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now. Pound-for-pound, headshot, dead!”

Baddest MF’ing Head Kick (2023)

Some matchups feel destined to deliver epic results, and Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are one of those pairings. After their epic duel in 2018, the two lightweight legends danced again with even higher stakes as the symbolic BMF title went up for grabs as both tried to earn a shot at lightweight gold as well.

After a first round that felt emblematic of their first fight, “The Highlight” surprised everyone, including Poirier, when he launched a high kick that toppled “The Diamond” a minute into the second frame. The knockout was also eerily similar to Edwards’ from a year prior. Combined with Roman Kopylov’s head kick knockout earlier in the night, Salt Lake City was earning a reputation as “Head Kick City.”