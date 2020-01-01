The Best Moments From Australian And New Zealander Fighters

Elvis Sinosic – first Aussie in the UFC – debuts and upsets Jeremy Horn

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30717

While not on the first UFC show in Australia in 2010, Elvis Sinosic was scheduled to compete at UFC 110 before a late injury scratched him. And any retrospective on the Australian / New Zealand MMA wouldn’t be complete without a mention of “The King of Rock and Rumble,” who was the first Aussie to fight in the UFC and fight for a world title. And who could forget that debut, as Sinosic upset Jeremy Horn at UFC 30 in 2001, earning him a crack at then 205-pound champion Tito Ortiz in the main event of UFC 32.