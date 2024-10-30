Best Moments From Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

This season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for UFC CEO Dana White. Week 1 started off with a bang in the flyweight division with undefeated prospects An Tuan Ho and Lone’er Kavanagh.

As soon as the fight began, you could tell both athletes were well-experienced and extremely technical. After trading kicks and finding their range for the first two minutes, it took just one punch to close the show.

Less than halfway through the first round, Kavanagh landed a quick left hook that sent Ho crashing to the canvas out cold. It was one and done for the 25-year-old, who now finds himself at 7-0 and with a UFC debut already on the horizon when he takes on Jose Ochoa at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo on November 23.

Yuneisy Duben Defies The Odds – (Week 4)