The Best Moments of 2020 So Far

Heading into UFC 246, it was almost startling to realize more than three years had passed since Conor McGregor last won in the Octagon and became the first double champ in UFC history. But that was the reality as he walked to the Octagon on January 18 to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in T-Mobile Arena. McGregor maintained a highly muted approach by his standards, opting to engage in friendly, respectful banter with the veteran record-breaker. On fight night, though, he got right to work. After missing a rocket-launcher of a left hand to open the bout, McGregor knocked Cerrone off-kilter with a few shoulder strikes in the clinch. A stunned Cerrone disengaged, and McGregor landed a left high kick that started the finishing sequence.

After 38 months, “The Notorious” was a winner once again and is very much back in the mix.