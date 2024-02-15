Best Knockouts From The Stars Of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Fight Coverage
Take A Look At Can’t Miss Highlights From Some Of The Knockout Artists On UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria
One look at the UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria fight card and it’s easy to see why fight fans are hyped to watch the fights go down on February 17.
There is star power from top to bottom, with the PPV main card featuring particularly spicy matchups and finishers ready to step into the spotlight.
Take a look at some of the best knockouts from the fighters of UFC 298:
Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
Free Fight | Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
The last time we saw Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight was against Yair Rodriguez in July of 2023. “The Great” lived up to his nickname, reminding everyone that even though he was chasing lightweight gold, his dominance at 145 pounds was not to be questioned.
Volkanovski was in control from start to finish, and he capped off the performance with an all-action sequence that featured a full array of mixed martial arts skill. The champ peppered Rodriguez with strikes, picked him up and slammed him to the canvas, then poured on strikes until the fight was stopped. The win was incredible and added to Volkanovski’s legacy as one of the best featherweights in UFC history.
Ilia Topuria vs Jai Herbert
Ilia Topuria’s rise hasn’t been flawless, as the budding superstar ran into some significant adversity in his lightweight fight with Jai Herbert in London, but the takeaway from that fight was that Topuria has all the making of a real contender.
Representing both Georgia and Spain, the 27-year-old Topuria took a head kick in the first minute of the fight from Herbert that nearly put him out, but he was able to find Herbert’s legs and grapple him for a large portion of the round. Once Herbert got free, he found immediate success on the feet and continued to hurt Topuria. At the end of the round, Topuria gave a head nod – indicating that he was good.
And he showed that in the second, as he pushed Herbert back and unleashed an unbelievable four-strike combo that finished with a right hand on the button that knocked Herbert out cold. Not bad for going up a weight class and fighting a dangerous striker in their home country.
Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz
Free Fight | Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz
In 2020, Henry Cejudo was on a mission. The Olympic Gold Medalist and two-division UFC champion was out to fight legends and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all-time. He was tasked with fighting former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, and he delivered in spectacular fashion.
After an accidental head clash cut Cejudo, he was able to find a home for a step-in knee that sent Cruz falling backward. Cejudo pounced on Cruz, landing a barrage of punches, and not giving him a chance to recover. The referee called the fight and Cejudo showed once again that he rises to the top when the stakes are the highest.
Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane 2
A bad eye poke forced heavyweights Justin Tafa and Austen Lane to call it early in their first fight. The unfortunate no contest result set the two up to tangle a few months later, and this time, there would be no controversy.
Tafa pressured Lane back and connected with an overhand left that put Lane on his back. The “Bad Man” rained down power strikes that closed the book on the Tafa-Lane series. If you take away the no contest with Lane, that knockout made it three first round KOs in a row for Tafa.
Amanda Lemos vs Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
On her rise to becoming a strawweight title contender, Amanda Lemos scored an ultra-impressive 35-second TKO win over Montserrat Conejo Ruiz.
Lemos looked dialed in off the rip before hitting Conejo with a straight strike as Conejo looked to close the distance. That punch got Conejo off balance as Lemos hit her with two more strikes before she went to the floor. Lemos took off running in celebration and a new strawweight title contender was born.
Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro
It’s always fun when two high-level strikers decide to stand toe-to-toe and wing it. That was the case between Roman Kopylov and Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.
After a fun, back-and-forth first round, it was Kopylov who landed the show-closing strike early in the second frame. It was a head kick and it was a beauty. The knockout was Kopylov’s third in a row, and he’s since added another on the way to a crack at middleweight rankings.
Ian Machado Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez
Calculated and confident might be the two best words to describe Ian Machado Garry. It’s how he is inside and outside of the Octagon. Against Daniel Rodriguez, the Irish welterweight had a golden opportunity to announce that he was ready to fight for a number next to his name.
He responded by finding a head kick knockout in the first round and earning his spot in the welterweight Top 15.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
