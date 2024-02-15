Best Knockouts From The Stars Of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Ilia Topuria’s rise hasn’t been flawless, as the budding superstar ran into some significant adversity in his lightweight fight with Jai Herbert in London, but the takeaway from that fight was that Topuria has all the making of a real contender.

Representing both Georgia and Spain, the 27-year-old Topuria took a head kick in the first minute of the fight from Herbert that nearly put him out, but he was able to find Herbert’s legs and grapple him for a large portion of the round. Once Herbert got free, he found immediate success on the feet and continued to hurt Topuria. At the end of the round, Topuria gave a head nod – indicating that he was good.

And he showed that in the second, as he pushed Herbert back and unleashed an unbelievable four-strike combo that finished with a right hand on the button that knocked Herbert out cold. Not bad for going up a weight class and fighting a dangerous striker in their home country.

