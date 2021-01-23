The Best Finishes On UFC Fight Island...So Far

It’s well documented that the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight champion is one of the best strikers in the business. But what do you know about “The Iron Lady’s” ground game?

The world found out about de Randamie’s skills on the canvas when she faced a determined Julianna Pena in a showdown of bantamweight contenders. In the midst of a back-and-forth battle, Pena went in for a takedown, unsuspecting of the vice grip-like guillotine that de Randamie would secure in the blink of an eye. Moments later, de Randamie released Pena and found herself celebrating her first career submission victory.

The win was a massive one for de Randamie, who has done nothing but defeat rising contenders and maintain her status as one of the top threats to Amanda Nunes.

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)