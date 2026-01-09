Best Finishes From The Stars Of UFC 324

UFC 324 is absolutely stacked from top to bottom with elite talent, high-stakes matchups, and fighters with showstopping ability.
The 10 main card athletes alone have a combined 154 finishes in professional mixed martial arts, which helps set the stage for what should be an explosive inaugural event in the Paramount+ era.
Now two weeks away from UFC’s return to action in Las Vegas at UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, here is one of the best finishes from each athlete on the main card:
Justin Gaethje KOs Dustin Poirier To Win BMF Title
At UFC 291, Justin Gaethje added another highlight to his robust list of finishes when he met Dustin Poirier in a rematch five years in the making. With the BMF belt on the line this time around, Gaethje exacted his revenge in epic fashion, landing a flush head kick to put Poirier away in the second round.
Paddy Pimblett Puts King Green To Sleep
One of Paddy Pimblett’s most impressive wins came in a Performance of the Night victory over King Green at UFC 304. Coming up against a tested veteran with sharp boxing, many believed this would be a far more challenging contest than what ultimately played out. Less than four minutes into the first round, Pimblett landed a low kick that took Green off his feet. He quickly jumped on a guillotine choke, then transitioned to a triangle that put Green out.
Kayla Harrison Submits Peña To Capture Title
While either of Kayla Harrison’s submissions in the UFC would be worthy of highlighting, challenging for a title only three fights into your UFC career and submitting the champion is quite special. Harrison followed a similar game plan for rounds one and two, spending the first half of each round on the feet before taking Peña down. After working for a submission for nearly two minutes as the clock wound down, Harrison snatched a kimura with seven seconds remaining, forcing the tap.
Amanda Nunes KOs Cris Cyborg To Become Two-Division Champ
At UFC 232, then bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes moved up to featherweight in hopes of becoming the third ever two-division champ in UFC history against Cris Cyborg. In what was arguably the most entertaining sub one minute fight to ever grace the Octagon, Nunes scored two knockdowns on just 13 significant strikes landed, knocking Cyborg out with the final blow in 51 seconds.
Sean O’Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling To Win Title
Sean O’Malley’s resume includes a slew of impressive knockouts, but none greater than his title winning finish over Aljamain Sterling, who many consider one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. After a tightly contested first round, Sterling came out pressuring in the second, and O’Malley timed a counter perfectly to knock the champ down. A flurry of ground and pound strikes later, the referee was forced to step in.
Song Yadong KOs Marlon Moraes
One of the more devastating knockouts on this list came in 2022, when Song Yadong went up against Marlon Moraes inside UFC APEX. Song was under a massive spotlight against a Top 10 opponent and delivered with a brutal combination in the first round that required no follow up shots.
Waldo Cortes Acosta KOs Shamil Gaziev On Three Days’ Notice
One of the most impressive performances of 2025 came at UFC’s inaugural trip to Qatar in a heavyweight bout between fast rising contender Waldo Cortes Acosta and Shamil Gaziev. Cortes Acosta took the fight on three days’ notice and put Gaziev away with a thunderous right hand just one minute and 22 seconds into the contest.
Derrick Lewis Adds Curtis Blaydes To His KO Resume
Outside of a crisp combination 30 seconds into Derrick Lewis’ main event matchup with Curtis Blaydes, his offense stalled for much of the round. That trend continued into the second frame until a minute and a half in, when Blaydes shot for a takedown and was met with a devastating uppercut, putting him to sleep before he hit the canvas. This knockout was a perfect example of how Lewis needs only one clean shot to close the show.
Arnold Allen Stops Dan Hooker In Round 1
In 2022, perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker ventured down to 145 pounds but was met by a tenacious Arnold Allen. Together they produced a breath-stopping two-and-a-half minutes filled with nonstop action. Allen landed the cleaner and more damaging shots, eventually backing Hooker up against the fence before unleashing a series of elbows that forced the referee to step in.
Jean Silva Submits Bryce Mitchell
Submitting someone of Bryce Mitchell’s caliber is always impressive, so when Jean Silva put him to sleep at UFC 314, it immediately put him on the map as a serious threat in the featherweight division. Silva, who was unranked at the time, showcased his sharp boxing for most of two rounds, but once Mitchell shot for a takedown along the fence, Silva locked in a ninja choke to end the fight.