Paddy Pimblett of England works for a submission against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Best Finishes From The Stars Of UFC 324

Revisit Some Of The Most Exhilarating Finishes From The Star-Studded UFC 324 Cast
By Kevin Schuster • Jan. 9, 2026

UFC 324 is absolutely stacked from top to bottom with elite talent, high-stakes matchups, and fighters with showstopping ability.

The 10 main card athletes alone have a combined 154 finishes in professional mixed martial arts, which helps set the stage for what should be an explosive inaugural event in the Paramount+ era.

Now two weeks away from UFC’s return to action in Las Vegas at UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, here is one of the best finishes from each athlete on the main card:

Justin Gaethje KOs Dustin Poirier To Win BMF Title

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Justin Gaethje kicks Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight for the BMF belt during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Gaethje kicks Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight for the BMF belt during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

At UFC 291, Justin Gaethje added another highlight to his robust list of finishes when he met Dustin Poirier in a rematch five years in the making. With the BMF belt on the line this time around, Gaethje exacted his revenge in epic fashion, landing a flush head kick to put Poirier away in the second round.

Paddy Pimblett Puts King Green To Sleep

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Paddy Pimblett of England secures a submission against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Paddy Pimblett of England secures a submission against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

One of Paddy Pimblett’s most impressive wins came in a Performance of the Night victory over King Green at UFC 304. Coming up against a tested veteran with sharp boxing, many believed this would be a far more challenging contest than what ultimately played out. Less than four minutes into the first round, Pimblett landed a low kick that took Green off his feet. He quickly jumped on a guillotine choke, then transitioned to a triangle that put Green out.

Kayla Harrison Submits Peña To Capture Title

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Kayla Harrison Submits Julianna Peña To Win Bantamweight Title | UFC 316
Kayla Harrison Submits Julianna Peña To Win Bantamweight Title | UFC 316
While either of Kayla Harrison’s submissions in the UFC would be worthy of highlighting, challenging for a title only three fights into your UFC career and submitting the champion is quite special. Harrison followed a similar game plan for rounds one and two, spending the first half of each round on the feet before taking Peña down. After working for a submission for nearly two minutes as the clock wound down, Harrison snatched a kimura with seven seconds remaining, forcing the tap.

2026 DIVISION PREVIEWS: Flyweight | Featherweight | Lightweight | Welterweight | Middleweight | Light Heavyweight | Heavyweight | Women's Strawweight | Women's Flyweight | Women's Bantamweight 

Amanda Nunes KOs Cris Cyborg To Become Two-Division Champ

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Cris Cyborg of Brazil in their women's featherweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)
Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Cris Cyborg of Brazil in their women's featherweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)

At UFC 232, then bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes moved up to featherweight in hopes of becoming the third ever two-division champ in UFC history against Cris Cyborg. In what was arguably the most entertaining sub one minute fight to ever grace the Octagon, Nunes scored two knockdowns on just 13 significant strikes landed, knocking Cyborg out with the final blow in 51 seconds.

Sean O’Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling To Win Title

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Sean O’Malley’s resume includes a slew of impressive knockouts, but none greater than his title winning finish over Aljamain Sterling, who many consider one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. After a tightly contested first round, Sterling came out pressuring in the second, and O’Malley timed a counter perfectly to knock the champ down. A flurry of ground and pound strikes later, the referee was forced to step in.

Song Yadong KOs Marlon Moraes

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Yadong Song of China drops Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Yadong Song of China drops Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Yadong Song of China drops Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

One of the more devastating knockouts on this list came in 2022, when Song Yadong went up against Marlon Moraes inside UFC APEX. Song was under a massive spotlight against a Top 10 opponent and delivered with a brutal combination in the first round that required no follow up shots.

Waldo Cortes Acosta KOs Shamil Gaziev On Three Days’ Notice

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic punches Shamil Gaziev of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic punches Shamil Gaziev of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

One of the most impressive performances of 2025 came at UFC’s inaugural trip to Qatar in a heavyweight bout between fast rising contender Waldo Cortes Acosta and Shamil Gaziev. Cortes Acosta took the fight on three days’ notice and put Gaziev away with a thunderous right hand just one minute and 22 seconds into the contest.

Derrick Lewis Adds Curtis Blaydes To His KO Resume

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes trade punches in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes trade punches in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Outside of a crisp combination 30 seconds into Derrick Lewis’ main event matchup with Curtis Blaydes, his offense stalled for much of the round. That trend continued into the second frame until a minute and a half in, when Blaydes shot for a takedown and was met with a devastating uppercut, putting him to sleep before he hit the canvas. This knockout was a perfect example of how Lewis needs only one clean shot to close the show.

Arnold Allen Stops Dan Hooker In Round 1

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Arnold Allen of England punches Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Arnold Allen of England punches Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In 2022, perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker ventured down to 145 pounds but was met by a tenacious Arnold Allen. Together they produced a breath-stopping two-and-a-half minutes filled with nonstop action. Allen landed the cleaner and more damaging shots, eventually backing Hooker up against the fence before unleashing a series of elbows that forced the referee to step in.

Jean Silva Submits Bryce Mitchell

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after a submission victory against Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after a submission victory against Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Submitting someone of Bryce Mitchell’s caliber is always impressive, so when Jean Silva put him to sleep at UFC 314, it immediately put him on the map as a serious threat in the featherweight division. Silva, who was unranked at the time, showcased his sharp boxing for most of two rounds, but once Mitchell shot for a takedown along the fence, Silva locked in a ninja choke to end the fight.

