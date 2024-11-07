Best Fights From UFC APEX Fight Nights

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns was the first UFC event held there, featuring an intimate crowd and a 25-foot Octagon. That night, Gilbert Burns announced himself as a title contender with a dominant win over former champion Tyron Woodley. Future champion Jamahal Hill scored a TKO win (later overturned to a no contest) while eventual flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval made his debut in a Fight of the Night win over Tim Elliott.

READ: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

More than four-and-a-half years later, the UFC APEX remains a fixture on the promotion’s calendar, and on November 9, UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates represents the 100th Fight Night card there. Along the way, fans have watched some of the best fights in recent memory go down in the unique setting.

Before “UFC Vegas 100,” take a look back at some of the most epic battles to go down inside the 25-foot Octagon:

Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker (June 27, 2020)