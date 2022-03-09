Best Fights In The UFC APEX

After delivering an unforgettable performance against Calvin Kattar, Max “Blessed” Holloway returned to the Octagon to take on top-ranked contender Yair Rodríguez. It had been over two years since fans had seen Rodríguez compete inside the Octagon, as an ankle injury and suspension had sidelined the Mexican battler. When news broke that Rodríguez would make his return and meet the former featherweight champion, fans knew this had all the makings to be Fight of the Year.

With a big win over Holloway, Rodríguez could easily find himself competing for the UFC featherweight belt. However, the bout against the Hawaiian would undoubtedly be Rodríguez’s biggest challenge thus far.

There was no feeling out process for either man once the fight started. Holloway connected with powerful hooks and straight punches that would snap the head of Rodríguez back. The damage from Holloway’s strikes quicky became evident, as the Hawaiian would give Rodríguez a cut under his left eye before the first round would come to an end. The leg kicks of Rodríguez found their target early, giving the champion some swelling and bruising in front of his lead leg.

While Rodríguez would have his moments throughout the fight, the former champion would always seem to be one step ahead, almost always immediately responding with a combination of his own. On a few occasions through the fight, Rodríguez would land clean shots that would rock the former champion for a split second. The chin of Holloway held up strong, as he was able to eat Rodríguez’s best shots and would continue to press forward.

After delivering a 25-minute classic, Holloway and Rodríguez would be showered with cheers and applause from fans inside the UFC APEX. Holloway’s activity on the feet, combined with five minutes of ground control, would be more than enough in the judges’ eyes, as he won the bout by unanimous decision.

