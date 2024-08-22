The Best Fights Between The Ultimate Fighter Coaches

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

One of the most heated rivalries in recent memory was allowed to stew on The Ultimate Fighter when TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt went head-to-head. When they finally squared off at UFC 217, it was hyped as perhaps the biggest title fight in the division’s history.

The two bantamweights implemented their own styles well in the first round, and Garbrandt seemed to get the upper hand when he knocked Dillashaw down at the end of the first round with a big right hand. Everything flipped in the second round, though, as Dillashaw recovered well and dropped Garbrandt with a head kick. Confident moving into the pocket, Dillashaw landed a flush right hand on Garbrandt’s chin and swarmed him with ground-and-pound to get the stoppage. Dillashaw immediately got into Garbrandt’s face, and he ended the night a two-time bantamweight champion.

Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje (Season 26, UFC 218)

Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez went to war at UFC 218 with plenty on the line in terms of lightweight title implications. To that point, Gaethje was undefeated and coming off one of the more memorable debuts in UFC history, and Alvarez badly needed a win to get one step closer to recapturing his title.

Gaethje came out and immediately chopped at Alvarez’s lead leg. Over and over again, Gaethje uncorked heavy kicks at Alvarez’s leg, and Alvarez did not respond well despite hanging in tough. Alvarez, on the other hand, focused on punishing Gaethje’s body, and it paid off with some open windows to Gaethje’s head. Alvarez came out fresh in the second round, throwing more shots and sharper ones at that, and when Gaethje was hurt to the body, Alvarez swarmed. The leg kicks kept coming from Gaethje, but Alvarez kept dishing out damage himself and implemented more clinches in the third round. Eventually, the body shots and clinch work took its toll, and Alvarez landed a flush knee on Gaethje’s chin that dropped him and ended the fight.

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic (Season 27, UFC 226)

The “Superfight” delivered one of the most iconic moments in UFC history and sparked a trilogy for the ages when Daniel Cormier moved up to challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Miocic had just fended off Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 and broke the record for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses with three, and Cormier was looking to become the second ever “champ champ.”

Cormier looked for clinches early, but Miocic was the one who gained control of the light heavyweight champion early along the fence. Once they separated, “DC” opted to reach out and hand fight, utilizing his hand-speed to get past Miocic’s defense. However, Miocic was able to land several 1-2 combinations as Cormier managed the distance. After a few exchanges, Cormier clinched with Miocic and landed a tight right hook that dropped Miocic and gave Cormier the heavyweight title.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega (Season 29, UFC 266)

After simmering tension in the buildup to their featherweight title bout, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega engaged in one of the most exciting featherweight title fights in recent memory.

Volkanovski sought to establish himself as a featherweight champion out of the shadow of Max Holloway after beating the Hawaiian twice. The second bout brought some controversy as some saw error in the judges' scorecards. Alas, Volkanovski was the incumbent champion set to deal with the task of Brian "T City" Ortega, a man many dubbed a future champion when he broke into the UFC. Ortega had taken his lumps, losing his first profesinal fight in his title fight against Holloway at UFC 231, but he bounced back with a sharp performance against The Korean Zombie in Abu Dhabi to earn the shot.

Volkanovski stayed a step ahead for a majority of the fight until the third round when Ortega pounced on a guillotine that turned the champion's head a shade of purple. "The Great" refused to tap, and eventually Ortega's grip broke, but the crafty black belt scrambled into a triangle attempt. Once again, Volkanovski fought out of the submission and finished the round with relentless ground-and-pound that left Ortega discouraged and damaged. The California-native showed his toughness for the remaining 10 minutes, but it was ulitimately Volkanovski's night, and he retained the belt via unanimous decision as well as the respect of the MMA fanbase.