Best Fights By Alumni Of TUF Season 1

When you mention the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter, there's a certain fight that comes immediately to mind, and with good reason.

"The first Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar fight was not only one of the best fights in UFC history, it was also one of the most important," said president Dana White.

The show ushered in the UFC as we know it, in addition to a number of its most enigmatic personalities.

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of that maiden voyage, we look at some of the other "greatest hits" from the fighters of Season One.