Best Fights Of 2021 (So Far) | UFC Fight Pass Staff Picks

Take A Look At Some Of The Best Fights To Happen On UFC Fight Pass This Year
The year isn’t over yet and there’s still plenty of fights to be had on this side of New Year’s Day, but with a long weekend in front of us, the UFC FIGHT PASS staff has you covered with some of our favorite action of 2021!
Bitcoyne
Cage Fury 100 – Charles Radtke vs Brandon Lopez
This was a back-and-forth fight in the first round! It was a hostile crowd and very pro-Lopez. In the second round, Radtke turned the tide and took it to Lopez, capping it off with a walk-off KO! Immediately after, he circled the cage with two middle fingers in the air. It was phenomenal. As the great CM Punk said, “Double birds for all my friends in Tampa.”
Watch Charles Radtke vs Brandon Lopez here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/253384/charles-radtke-vs-brandon-lopez-at-cffc-100
Jordan Novack
Cage Warriors 128 – Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere
What a fight for the interim featherweight strap. This fight had truly everything and left me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. 10/10, would recommend.
Watch Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/257181/paul-hughes-vs-morgan-charrire-cw-128
Franky Redzepi
Cage Warriors 128 – Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere
On paper, this was probably the most high-profile bout we held in terms of LEP (Live Event Partners) events. Charriere brings a big following and Paul Hughes is also a very legit prospect, so the fight had a "big fight" feeling even before it started. The fight itself lived up to the hype and was a back-and-forth affair, with the bout closing in a close decision.
Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/257181/paul-hughes-vs-morgan-charrire-cw-128
Dane Robinson
LFA 109 - Terrance McKinney vs Michael Irizarry
McKinney follows up his :17 second KO at LFA with a 1:12 KOTY candidate of Michael Irizarry.
Watch Terrance McKinney vs Michael Irizarry here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/228588/terrance-mckinney-vs-michael-irizarry-lfa-109
Spencer Shackel
Cage Warriors 125 – Ian Garry vs Jack Grant
Since Ian Garry’s Cage Warriors debut, he’s been touted as the next big prospect to come out of Ireland, but before his welterweight title fight with Jack Grant, Garry steamrolled most of his opponents. His fight at CW 125 showed that he could come back from adversity both in and outside of the cage, and it earned him a shot in the UFC, which he recently capitalized on.
Watch Ian Garry vs Jack Grant here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/233596/ian-garry-vs-jack-grant-cw-125
Walker Van Wey
LFA 100 - Tommy Aaron vs Gerald Scott
Whether it was the magic of a centennial event or the Tony Ferguson factor, the snap-jitsu product Tommy Aaron found the perfect dance partner for the second fight on the broadcast. Had this fight had a belt on the line and more eyes drawn to it, they may have both been called up to the UFC the following morning.
Watch Tommy Aaron vs Gerald Scott here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/205546/tommy-aaron-vs-gerald-scott-lfa-100
