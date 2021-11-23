Best Fights Of 2021 (So Far) | UFC Fight Pass Staff Picks

Since Ian Garry’s Cage Warriors debut, he’s been touted as the next big prospect to come out of Ireland, but before his welterweight title fight with Jack Grant, Garry steamrolled most of his opponents. His fight at CW 125 showed that he could come back from adversity both in and outside of the cage, and it earned him a shot in the UFC, which he recently capitalized on.

Watch Ian Garry vs Jack Grant here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/233596/ian-garry-vs-jack-grant-cw-125

Walker Van Wey LFA 100 - Tommy Aaron vs Gerald Scott

Whether it was the magic of a centennial event or the Tony Ferguson factor, the snap-jitsu product Tommy Aaron found the perfect dance partner for the second fight on the broadcast. Had this fight had a belt on the line and more eyes drawn to it, they may have both been called up to the UFC the following morning.

Watch Tommy Aaron vs Gerald Scott here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/205546/tommy-aaron-vs-gerald-scott-lfa-100

