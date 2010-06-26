 Skip to main content
The Best Of Fabricio Werdum

Look back at some of the best moments for former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum:
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • May. 6, 2020

It’s been over two years since former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum stepped into the Octagon.

Since then, the landscape of title contenders has changed, with names like Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik pushing for their first shot at champion Stipe Miocic.

At UFC 249, which will be the UFC’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the sports world, Werdum will be back in action against another veteran heavyweight in Aleksei Oleinik.

Werdum once was one of the best heavyweights in the world and this fight on May 9 gives him the opportunity to jump right back in the mix. Before he makes the walk on Saturday, look back at some of Werdum’s greatest hits and see why he was once the baddest man on the planet.

Werdum defeats Fedor Emelianenko by submission
Strikeforce: Fedor vs Werdum – June 26, 2010

Watch the fight on UFC Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31499

Fedor Emelianenko might be one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He is well respected and well decorated with a wide variety of skills. When Werdum took on Emelianenko, no one expected him to submit the legend. It was a launching pad for Werdum and showed the world just how talented he truly was.

Werdum beats Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – June 8, 2013

Watch the fight on UFC Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32325

Opponents Antonio Rodrigo "Minotauro" Nogueira and Fabricio Werdum face off before their heavyweight fight during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Paulo Sarasate Arena on June 8, 2013 in Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
When Werdum took care of business against Mike Russow at UFC 147, it became clear that the Werdum was ready for a step-up in competition. That step-up came in a main event spot against an old rival at the top of the heavyweight division in the form of Antonio Rodrigo “Minotauro” Nogueira. Werdum passed that test with flying colors, submitting Big Nog by armbar, avenging his 2006 PRIDE defeat to the future UFC Hall of Famer.

Werdum takes out Mark Hunt
UFC 180 – November 15, 2014

Watch the fight on UFC Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35828

Fabricio Werdum kicks Mark Hunt in their interim UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 180 event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 15, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
After stringing together a four-fight win streak, Werdum had the opportunity to seize UFC gold at UFC 180. Standing across from him was another heavyweight star in Mark Hunt but Werdum would not be denied. It took just about everything - and the kitchen sink - but a devastating flying knee combined with punches finally forced Hunt to cover up before Herb Dean called an end to the fight.

Werdum stands alone at the top after submitting Cain Velasquez
UFC 188 – June 13, 2015

Watch the fight on UFC Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/36825

Referee Herb Dean calls a stop to the fight as Fabricio Werdum of Brazil submits Cain Velasquez of the United States in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 188 event inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on June 13, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Werdum earned the interim UFC heavyweight title by utilizing his athleticism and explosiveness. He showed the same qualities in his title unification bout with heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez, but it was Werdum’s slick submission game that would allow to him leave the Octagon with sole possession of the UFC heavyweight title. It was an incredible moment for Werdum, who extended his win streak to six in a row with the victory.

 

Watch Werdum make his return this Saturday, May 9 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on the UFC 249 prelims, which air on ESPN.

