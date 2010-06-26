The Best Of Fabricio Werdum

Since then, the landscape of title contenders has changed, with names like Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik pushing for their first shot at champion Stipe Miocic.

At UFC 249, which will be the UFC’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the sports world, Werdum will be back in action against another veteran heavyweight in Aleksei Oleinik.

Werdum once was one of the best heavyweights in the world and this fight on May 9 gives him the opportunity to jump right back in the mix. Before he makes the walk on Saturday, look back at some of Werdum’s greatest hits and see why he was once the baddest man on the planet.