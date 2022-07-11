Best Days Still Ahead For Yair Rodriguez

“I’m getting there, for sure,” he quickly added. “I’m in my prime age, and I’m getting better every time I fight — I’m more wise, more calm and relaxed, and it’s more usual for me, so the game is a little different now for me.”

The breakout talent and featherweight tournament winner from the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, Rodriguez raced up the ranks, collecting five wins in two years following his debut victory over Leonardo Morales at UFC 180 to position himself as the top prospect in the 145-pound weight class.

He suffered through a teachable moment at the hands of Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 but rebounded with a one-of-a-kind finish of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in his next fight 18 months later, earning a stoppage victory with one second left on the clock thanks to an inventive up elbow that landed flush.

International Fight Week with Megan Olivi

A win over Jeremy Stephens eventually followed, and after more than two years away, Rodriguez returned to the Octagon last November in a main event clash with former featherweight champ Max Holloway in a fight that felt designed to determine the next title challenger for Alexander Volkanovski, who had successfully defended his title six weeks earlier with a unanimous decision win over Ortega.

The duo battled for 25 minutes, both leaving the cage bloodied, with Holloway earning the unanimous decision win with scores of 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 from the judges.

It was a competitive affair where Rodriguez showed he’s capable of hanging with the division’s elite, and the tandem took home Fight of the Night honors, but the defeated 29-year-old didn’t feel it was particularly close, although he certainly learned from the experience.