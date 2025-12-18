Best Cage Fury Fighting Championships Moments of 2025 | UFC FIGHT PASS

But before we turn our attention to Atlantic City and CFFC 149, we caught up with Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ General Manager John Morgan, who ran us through his selection of the best CFFC moments of 2025.

Hasan The Bodysnatcher Makes First Defense

Bilal Hasan vs Brian Houser

CFFC 139, February 1, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]

“We've been fortunate to see several fantastic performances from Bilal Hasan in the CFFC cage, but this might have been one of the best so far,” said Morgan.

“It was Bilal's first title defense, and he was facing a wrestler, which many believed might be a tough test for him and a style he hadn't really faced just yet.