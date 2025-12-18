Best Cage Fury Fighting Championships Moments of 2025 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Cage Fury Fighting Championships will bring the curtain down on 2025 for UFC FIGHT PASS when they close out the year with CFFC 149: Cafaro vs Patton on December 20, and CFFC BJJ 16 on December 27.
But before we turn our attention to Atlantic City and CFFC 149, we caught up with Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ General Manager John Morgan, who ran us through his selection of the best CFFC moments of 2025.
Hasan The Bodysnatcher Makes First Defense
Bilal Hasan vs Brian Houser
CFFC 139, February 1, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“We've been fortunate to see several fantastic performances from Bilal Hasan in the CFFC cage, but this might have been one of the best so far,” said Morgan.
“It was Bilal's first title defense, and he was facing a wrestler, which many believed might be a tough test for him and a style he hadn't really faced just yet.
“Bilal turned in a brilliant performance – confident, picking his spots, and showing his dynamic attacks and versatility. Speed and precision on the feet, solid takedown defense – and the finish was a vicious left to the body. A mature and complete performance from the flyweight champ.”
Amosov’s Dress Rehearsal
Yaroslav Amosov vs Curtis Millender
CFFC 140, March 14, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“It's not often you get the chance to feature a 27-1 athlete in his prime, but that's exactly what we got to do at CFFC 140 with Yaroslav Amosov. Props to Curtis Millender for taking the incredibly difficult assignment, as well,” said Morgan.
“Amosov wasted no time showing his quality, taking the fight to the floor and locking up the anaconda choke in the first round. Afterward, he showed that he had the letters UFC on his mouthpiece, making it crystal clear where he intended to compete next.
“Obviously he deserved to be in the UFC, and it was great to see him make his Octagon debut earlier this month – and get another first-round submission win over Neil Magny.”
‘The Daywalker’ Captures Heavyweight Crown
Anthony Guarascio vs Bailey Schoenfelder
CFFC 141, April 19, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“Not many people were giving Anthony Guarascio much of a shot in his heavyweight title fight with Bailey Schoenfelder, but ‘The Daywalker’ entered the cage with supreme confidence,” recalled Morgan.
“Despite training largely in his home garage and facing an opponent from the vaunted Kill Cliff FC, Guarascio impressed analyst Din Thomas with his refined approach, moving well and setting up his shots with a crisp jab until a big right hand landed clean and sent Schoenfelder crashing to the canvas.
“The unexpected performance, coupled with an incredibly boisterous personality, earned Guarascio an invitation to Dana White's Contender Series in his next appearance.”
Nolan Rises To The Occasion
Eric Nolan vs Blayne Richards
CFFC 142, May 24, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“This fight was like a Hollywood script,” said Morgan.
“Eric Nolan, the Marine Corps veteran, competing on Memorial Day Weekend and fighting for a welterweight title in a rematch with Blayne Richards, who had submitted him two years earlier. Eric won three straight fights to get the opportunity and delivered in stunning fashion with a first-round knockout to claim the belt and get his revenge.
“Less than three months later, Eric stepped up a weight class on one week's notice to face the dangerous Baisangur Susurkaev, nearly taking him out in the first round. It was an incredible UFC moment, and it was made possible by Eric's CFFC 142 win.”
Cafaro Completes Long Road To The Belt
Ryan Cafaro vs Anthony Dilemme
CFFC 142, May 24, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“Ryan Cafaro has been a staple of the East Coast MMA scene for more than a decade, but he spent much of that time serving as a coach and training partner, helping other fighters chase their dreams rather than focusing on his own career,” explained Morgan.
“In recent times, he's changed that and wants to make one final push for the UFC. He knew winning the CFFC featherweight title would help him achieve that dream, but he had to face the hard-hitting, undefeated Anthony Dilemme to do it.
“Ryan turned in one of the best performances of his career in a razor-thin, back-and-forth battle that he won by majority decision.
“It was a spirited performance, and seeing him collapse to the canvas with emotion when he was declared the winner left absolutely no doubt as to what this meant to him.”
Zhumagul Continues His Rise
Bursurman Zhumagul vs Dean Sherry
CFFC 142, May 24, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“Busurman Zhumagul is unquestionably one of the emerging stars in CFFC,” said Morgan.
“His composure and comfort in the cage at such a young age is incredible to watch, and he's capable of finishing fights quickly, as he demonstrated at CFFC 142, where he needed just 40 seconds to deliver a devastating knee in the clinch and flatten Dean Sherry.
“Busurman is now 4-0 in his career with four first-round finishes. Pretty spectacular start to his career, and this was him at his absolute finest.”
Gochashvili’s Dream Debut
Guram Gochashvili vs Christian Echols
CFFC 143, June 6, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“CFFC debuts don't get much better than Guram Gochashvili's first appearance for the promotion,” said Morgan.
“Training under the watch of the great Glover Teixeira, expectations were high for Guram, but with a proven big-show veteran on the other side of the cage in Christian Echols, there was concern that maybe it was a little too much, too soon. It was not.
“These two guys went to work right away, and it looked like Gochashvili might finish the fight at the start. Christian showed his toughness, though, refusing to go away.
“The two powerhouses went back and forth for the better part of two rounds, but Gochashvili was unrelenting with his grappling control and ground-and-pound offense, eventually scoring a TKO to announce his arrival as an immediate contender in the middleweight division.”
Martins Gets Her Revenge, Gets The Title
Emily Martins vs Auttumn Norton
CFFC 144, July 18, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“Emily Martins is a highly decorated grappler that appears to have a bright future ahead, but the first time she faced Auttumn Norton, she was knocked out in just 10 seconds,” recalled Morgan.
“Emily wanted the rematch almost as much as she wanted the CFFC women’s bantamweight title itself, and she got the opportunity for both at CFFC 144.
“Auttumn missed weight for the contest, coming in at 140.4 pounds for the bantamweight title fight, but Emily wanted the opportunity too much to turn it down.
“It didn't go her way from the start, with Auttumn's power and takedown defense making things difficult, but Emily would not be denied. Busted up and bleeding, Emily showed her durability and grit, working to the back in the third round and locking in a fight-ending choke to claim the title and put the awful memories of their first meeting behind her.”
Mora Makes His Mark
Sean Mora vs Mark Grey
CFFC 144, July 18, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“If there was any doubt that Sean Mora is a bad, bad man, it was laid to rest at CFFC 144,” Morgan began.
“With a vacant bantamweight title on the line, Sean faced a talented wrestler in Mark Grey and knew he'd be defending takedowns from the start of the night. Sean had the perfect counter ready, landing a vicious knee as Mark looked to change levels and sending him toppling to the canvas.
“Sean followed with punches to seal the deal and take home the title, and looks like a very dangerous prospect at 135 pounds – and he's even teasing the idea that maybe 125 pounds could be in his future, as well.”
‘Bobblehead’ Spins To Win
Bill Lewis vs Lucas Cortes
CFFC 147, October 10, 2025 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“‘Bobblehead’ Bill Lewis made one of the best professional debuts of the year, going toe-to-toe with another highly respected prospect in Lucas Cortes,” said Morgan.
“The back-and-forth battle was incredible entertaining, with both men flashing high-level skills, but it was Lewis who seemed the fresher man in the later stages of the fight, and he capitalized on that at the start of the final round, delivering a perfectly timed spinning backfist that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.
“Lewis followed to the floor with a few devastating strikes to seal the highlight-reel finish.”
