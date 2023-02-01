The Best 30 Under 30 | Athletes 20-11

There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.

But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?

You’re about to find out fighters 20-11, who are budding contenders looking to join the ranks of their division’s elite.

20. Yadong Song

Fight fans must be excited about Yadong Song, who, up until a doctor’s stoppage in his first UFC main event against Cory Sandhagen, was proving that he’s ready to compete with the best at bantamweight.