The Best 30 Under 30 | Athletes 20-11

Hall Of Fame
In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible performances and moments, some of which belong to young rising fighters or fighters who are hitting their stride before reaching 30 years old.
There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.
RELATED: Athletes 30-21 | The Honorable Mentions
But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?
You’re about to find out fighters 20-11, who are budding contenders looking to join the ranks of their division’s elite.
20. Yadong Song
Fight fans must be excited about Yadong Song, who, up until a doctor’s stoppage in his first UFC main event against Cory Sandhagen, was proving that he’s ready to compete with the best at bantamweight.
The 25-year-old Team Alpha Male product cracked the top 10 in 2022 and only bigger things are ahead for him in 2023.
19. Nassourdine Imavov
It’s a shame that Nassourdine Imavov’s first main event, which was scheduled to be versus Kelvin Gastelum, fell through. But Imavov wasn’t fazed when the UFC handed him Sean Strickland on just a few days’ notice.
Rise of Nassourdine Imavov
Rise of Nassourdine Imavov
/
Although Imavov lost the bout by unanimous decision, it was impressive to see him handle the opponent switch and still be very competitive with a much higher-ranked fighter (and up a weight class, no less). Imavov will have other chances to break into the middleweight top 10 in 2023, and his all-action fight style means there are plenty of enticing matchups ahead.
18. Bryce Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell is a fan favorite for a variety of reasons, one of those reasons being that the Arkansas native puts on a show every time he steps in the Octagon.
“Thug Nasty” suffered his first UFC loss his last time out, falling to Ilia Topuria. But one fight result doesn’t define the 28-year-old or his potential to rise to the top of the division. As the No. 11 ranked featherweight there are some fun fight options out there, and it will be interesting to see how he looks in his first trip to the Octagon after a loss.
17. Jalin Turner
Simply put, Jalin Turner is on an absolute tear.
Jalin Turner Octagon Interview | UFC 276
Jalin Turner Octagon Interview | UFC 276
/
He’s finished five straight fights and quickly put the lightweight division on notice. His victory over Brad Riddell at UFC 276 was particularly impressive and definitely put him on the radar of other top lightweights.
Next Up: “The Tarantula” has a showdown with highly respected veteran Dan Hooker at UFC 285. If he can make it six wins in a row, he’ll find himself right in the mix in one of the most competitive and star-studded divisions in the sport.
16. Movsar Evloev
It’s been a slow, but steady, climb for Movsar Evloev.
The 28-year-old featherweight is 6-0 in the UFC, and 16-0 overall. Each time he’s stepped in the Octagon it’s been against a more difficult opponent, with his last two wins coming over Hakeem Dawodu and Dan Ige.
Evloev was scheduled to face Bryce Mitchell in November of 2022 but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Maybe the UFC will look to put that fight back together. If not, there is a plethora of options for the American Top Team fighter.
15. Arman Tsarukyan
At just 26 years old, lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has already put together a crazy UFC strength of schedule.
Tsarukyan fought current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut and then fought respected opponents Davi Ramos, Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Joel Álvarez. Those performances put Tsarukyan in the top 15 and secured him a spot in his first UFC main event versus Mateusz Gamrot.
Even though he came up short in the fight with Gamrot, it was very close bout and earned Fight of the Night honors. He bounced back with a win over Damir Ismagulov on UFC’s last event of 2022.
Tsarukyan is a name that is only going to continue to get bigger as he faces higher profile opponents.
14. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria has to be one of the sport’s biggest rising stars.
Ilia Topuria | Top Finishes
Ilia Topuria | Top Finishes
/
The 26-year-old is on a mission to bring the UFC to Spain, and if he continues on the path he’s been on so far, it could happen sooner rather than later. Topuria is 13-0, and 5-0 in the UFC. His last four wins have come by finish, and he’s showcased a variety of skills that have some people thinking he could be a future champion at featherweight.
Topuria’s submission win over Bryce Mitchell proved that he’s talented enough to compete on the feet and on the canvas. 2023 is going to be a crazy year for the featherweight division and Topuria is certainly a wild card that could find himself amongst the 145-lb elite.
13. Shavkat Rakhmonov
If you don’t know who Shavkat Rakhmonov is, click here.
The Rise Of Shavkat Rakhmonov
The Rise Of Shavkat Rakhmonov
/
Rakhmonov is an absolute force at welterweight, and he’s finished every professional fight he’s been in. He’s 16-0 with eight wins by knockout and eight wins by submission. Rakhmonov’s UFC wins have come over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris and Neil Magny.
The 28-year-old from Kazakhstan is still looking for his breakthrough moment, and once he gets it, massive things are ahead.
Next Up: A rescheduled bout with Geoff Neal at UFC 285 could be Rakhmonov’s chance to shine. Fighting in front of a big crowd on a huge PPV event with millions of eyes watching is just what Rakhmonov needs to become a household name.
12. Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev turns 30 in early March, so now’s the perfect time to put him on this list. The 29-year-old Kill Cliff FC fighter has quickly climbed the lightweight ranks and he’s done it in style.
Fiziev is a winner of six in a row, with those wins coming over highly respected names such as Marc Diakiese, Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell and Rafael Dos Anjos. That’s one heck of a resume – not to mention the fact that he’s received a post-fight bonus in each of his last five fights.
Fiziev’s exciting style and his entertainment factor makes him a must-watch every time he competes.
Next Up: Fiziev’s toughest test to date comes at UFC 286, where he will collide with Justin Gaethje at the O2 Arena in London. This one has banger all over it and could add the exclamation point to Fiziev’s resume that he needs to enter the title contention conversation.
11. Tom Aspinall
It took just 15 seconds for Tom Aspinall’s seemingly unstoppable rise to come to a screeching halt.
Tom Aspinall's Win Streak | UFC London
Tom Aspinall's Win Streak | UFC London
/
The 29-year-old heavyweight suffered a serious knee injury just seconds into his bout with Curtis Blaydes, putting him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. But up until that point, Aspinall looked like he had all the makings of a UFC champion.
Aspinall was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC, with finishes in each of his wins. First-round finishes of Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov proved that he should be considered one of the top heavyweight contenders now that the division’s throne is up for grabs.
Hopefully, Aspinall’s recovery goes according to plan and he’s in a great place later in 2023.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Click here to buy tickets!
Tags