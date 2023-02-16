The Best 30 Under 30 | Athletes 10-1

There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.

But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have the brightest futures ahead of them?

You’re about to find out fighters 10-1, who are budding contenders looking to join the ranks of their division’s elite.

10. Tai Tuivasa

There might not be a more entertaining man in the UFC’s heavyweight division than Tai Tuivasa.