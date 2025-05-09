Benoît Saint Denis | The God Of War Has Returned

While it is not in France, UFC 315 is in Quebec, where there are sure to be many French-Canadian supporters.

“I am blessed to fight in Quebec because it is the home soil of champions like GSP,” Saint Denis exclaims. “It is the beginning of MMA worldwide and worldwide stars. It is great to be here.”

There is a reason that fighters love to fight in front of a home crowd and Saint Denis will have the opportunity to fight in front of a friendly one this weekend. It appears fighters can tap into a different version of themselves when at home and Saint Denis hints that may be the case here,

“I am back to the soldier version, back to the ‘God of War’ version. You are going to see an animal in the cage, and I can not wait to show that.”

Coming from a veteran of the French Special forces, that is frightening. It would be different if Saint Denis did not threaten to end the fight at any time, but that is his specialty.

Many are quick to forget that Saint Denis was leading on all scorecards against Poirer before the finish. Saint Denis also won the second round against Moicano and while the those fights did not go Saint Denis’ way, it does prove that he is resilient and able to put on performances against these top fighters in the lightweight division.

The current picture of the lightweight division is muddy to say the least, but Saint Denis has not lost focus.



“As always, I want to fight the best, to become the best, and may the better fighter win on Saturday night.