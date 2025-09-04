Benoît Saint Denis | Pressure Is A Privilege

France’s Saint Denis has fought three times on French soil during his UFC career, with TKO finishes of Gabriel Miranda and Thiago Moises earning him post-fight bonuses on both occasions.

But in his last appearance, against Renato Moicano in the UFC’s last main event in Paris, Saint Denis was stopped in his corner by the doctor at the end of the second round. Coming six months after a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, it marked the first time in his career that he had suffered back-to-back defeats.

Saint Denis bounced back into the win column with a second-round arm-triangle choke finish of replacement opponent Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315 in Montreal.