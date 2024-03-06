Benoît Saint Denis: “I’m Here To Destroy (Poirier)”

Fight Coverage
Benoît Saint Denis’ ascent up the lightweight ladder has been nothing short of breathtaking. In the last 18 months, Saint Denis fought four times, collected four finishes and three performance bonus checks that now have him set up to fight a perennial lightweight contender and former interim champion at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera.
The former French paratrooper quickly earned his way into the shark pit that is the lightweight elite, a spot he cemented when he knocked out Matt Frevola with a head kick 90 seconds into their fight. It was there, inside New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, where Saint Denis called to face the best at 155 pounds. He got his wish in the form of Dustin Poirier for a five-round co-main event, and the “God of War” is as calm as you’d like ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.
“Every fight is the biggest fight of your career because, obviously, if you don’t get the win the fight before you don't get this fight,” Saint Denis told UFC.com. “It feels like it's one more fight, one more step to my goals. (It’s) a huge opponent, obviously.”
The matchup caught the eyes of many, not only because it projects as an absolute barnburner, but also because Saint Denis is just the second Poirier opponent since May 2017 to have not held at least a piece of the lightweight title.
For a variety of reasons, “The Diamond” ingratiated himself with UFC fans as a must-watch fighter who has been doing it at the highest level for more than a decade. Meanwhile, when Poirier fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title in September 2019, Saint Denis was just three fights into his professional career, so Saint Denis has always had his eyes on Poirier as someone he could fight at some point down the line.
“We are both brawlers,” Saint Denis said. “We like it. We taste blood, and we are looking for a finish always. He has been a lightweight contender, but also a BMF contender, and that is two things that are inspiring to me.
“I do think he takes me seriously, as I do, and we worked hard. I can't wait to have the gate close, and to let it go, and to see who is a better fighter.”
To prepare for Poirier, Saint Denis spent a chunk of his fight camp in Bulgaria. It’s a place he returns to once or twice a year to work on his grappling, but he decided to dedicate his training there this time around.
For all the respect he has for Poirier, Saint Denis knows enough to throw that out the window and get down to business when they make the walk on March 9. The bout is also Saint Denis’ first five-round affair. While that might seem intimidating for a fighter who has only seen a third round twice, Saint Denis reframes the extra rounds simply: more time, more violence.
“I'm here to destroy him,” Saint Denis said. “He is here to destroy me. Let’s fight. I have respect for him, but I will respect him any day outside of the Octagon. Once the gate closes, I will give him war. I expect the same from him, though. We will enjoy the process and have this fight.”
It’s not hard to imagine the doors that open up for Saint Denis with a win. At the very least, he is thrust into the vaunted lightweight elite, which is due for a shake-up as Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan are set to fight to become the No. 1 contender while Justin Gaethje defends his BMF belt against Max Holloway at UFC 300.
A win could also set Saint Denis up for a main event, perhaps even one in his native France should UFC decide to return there later this year. Saint Denis, though, is not letting the tantalizing spoils of victory distract him, though. All roads lead and end at the Kaseya Center on March 9.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.