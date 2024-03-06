Benoît Saint Denis: “I’m Here To Destroy (Poirier)”

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The former French paratrooper quickly earned his way into the shark pit that is the lightweight elite, a spot he cemented when he knocked out Matt Frevola with a head kick 90 seconds into their fight. It was there, inside New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, where Saint Denis called to face the best at 155 pounds. He got his wish in the form of Dustin Poirier for a five-round co-main event, and the “God of War” is as calm as you’d like ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

RELATED: Five Benoît Saint Denis Fights To Watch Before UFC 299

“Every fight is the biggest fight of your career because, obviously, if you don’t get the win the fight before you don't get this fight,” Saint Denis told UFC.com. “It feels like it's one more fight, one more step to my goals. (It’s) a huge opponent, obviously.”

The matchup caught the eyes of many, not only because it projects as an absolute barnburner, but also because Saint Denis is just the second Poirier opponent since May 2017 to have not held at least a piece of the lightweight title.