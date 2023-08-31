Benoît Saint Denis: ‘It’s Going To Be A War’

“It was something special,” he said. “Paris was something special. A lot of enthusiasm; it was even difficult to concentrate. I think it will be the same. It gives a boost during the fight, but before, it’s difficult to concentrate. There’s so many people supporting you, chanting your name.

“Being able to fight once a year in my hometown, it’s crazy. It shows that MMA is on the France map now and it’s part of the sporting world. It’s great to be able to compete here.”

UFC Paris Fight By Fight Preview

Following his performance, Saint Denis said he received a lot of supportive messages online from young, aspiring martial artists. Not only was his fight drawing attention from millions around the globe, but it inspired local kids who one day hope to follow in his footsteps as the sport of mixed martial arts grows in the country.

“If that’s the case, I’m proud of that,” Saint Denis said of inspiring aspiring mixed martial artists in France. “I have a lot of messages of support from young people starting MMA, and it’s great. If that’s the case, I take it with a lot of pleasure. I do the best I can inside the cage by training hard and by being ready for the fight and giving a good show to the people. It’s all a fighter can do. If it inspires people, it’s even greater.”