Benoît Saint Denis: ‘It’s Going To Be A War’

Last September, the UFC arrived in Paris, France for the first time in the promotion’s history.
Featured on that card was French native and lightweight Benoît Saint Denis, who captivated his hometown fans in the Accor Arena with a second-round knockout victory over Gabriel Miranda.
At the start of the first round, Miranda began landing a few good combinations on the feet, and commentator Michael Bisping emphasized how important it was for Saint Denis to settle down amidst the overwhelming support.
While eventually doing so, ultimately earning a bonus for his spectacular performance, Saint Denis told UFC.com that the crowd made it difficult to stay focused on the fight as he made his walk to the Octagon.
“It was something special,” he said. “Paris was something special. A lot of enthusiasm; it was even difficult to concentrate. I think it will be the same. It gives a boost during the fight, but before, it’s difficult to concentrate. There’s so many people supporting you, chanting your name.
“Being able to fight once a year in my hometown, it’s crazy. It shows that MMA is on the France map now and it’s part of the sporting world. It’s great to be able to compete here.”
Following his performance, Saint Denis said he received a lot of supportive messages online from young, aspiring martial artists. Not only was his fight drawing attention from millions around the globe, but it inspired local kids who one day hope to follow in his footsteps as the sport of mixed martial arts grows in the country.
“If that’s the case, I’m proud of that,” Saint Denis said of inspiring aspiring mixed martial artists in France. “I have a lot of messages of support from young people starting MMA, and it’s great. If that’s the case, I take it with a lot of pleasure. I do the best I can inside the cage by training hard and by being ready for the fight and giving a good show to the people. It’s all a fighter can do. If it inspires people, it’s even greater.”
After stalling the hype of Dana White’s Contender Series grad Ismael Bonfim with a first-round submission in July, Saint Denis knew he needed to make a quick turnaround if he wanted to be featured in the UFC’s next trip to France at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac on September 2. Saint Denis said he only took seven days off to rest and recover before entering another training camp.
“I had to get my mentality back to work,” Saint Denis said. “After a short period of rest, it was hard, but I managed to do it.
“I usually take 10 days off. I only took one week this time because I had to go back to work straight after the fight because I knew Paris was coming. It’s not something you can do all year long, but I’m very happy to be able to fight two times in this short amount of time.”
Eventually the call came, and Saint Denis accepted a bout against Thiago Moisés, a 10-fight UFC veteran with bouts against Beneil Dariush, Michael Johnson and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
While his three UFC opponents might not have the same name value as those fighters, Saint Denis believes he’s been tested just as much as Moises throughout his mixed martial arts career.
“I have been fighting on short notice against guys that have been knocking out the contender of the [middleweight] belt, Sean Strickland,” Saint-Denis said. “He got knocked out by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. I did three rounds on short notice with this guy, I think I had the same caliber of [opponents] as [Moises].”
“It’s going to be a tough fight. All I can tell you is it’s going to be a war. I’m ready, I think he’s ready, and I hope he gives me the toughest fight of my life because I never take more pleasure than when I get in difficult [situations], and I hope it will be tough. I can assure you I will do everything I can to get the victory.”
Entering his fourth fight in the UFC’s lightweight division, Saint Denis said he’s finally settling in to performing in the Octagon. With three consecutive wins in the division, a victory over Moises this Saturday nearly guarantees a spot in the Top 15.
“I’m sure that this fight is to know who’s going to be No. 15 or who’s going to have a ticket to a fight in the Top 15,” Saint Denis said. “That’s something I’m sure of. Like I said, it will be a tough fight, and the winner has a lot to win [for].”
