Benoît Saint Denis: The 'God Of War' Is Ready To Defend His Home Soil

“This is very clear to me after this fight. Success came very fast. And I think when you have this much success, you kind of become a CEO, and you have to manage to a lot of stuff that you don't manage usually – a lot of energy that is difficult to carry when you don't have experience.

“It took me time. A lot of fighters talk about having a clear mind. Mental health. And I understand now, because when the success came, there are so many eyes and so many people counting on you, and I think I didn't manage to have a clear body and clear mind when I came to this fight, and I was done before fighting (Dustin).

“I fought a warrior, and the only way to get back to him is to get that belt from Makhachev, because the only thing Poirier doesn’t have is the undisputed UFC belt. So I will have to work hard to get there.

“But right now, I’m concentrating on Moicano. Moicano is my main goal, getting that victory. And, like I said, I'm very happy to be a part of Dustin’s journey as a fighter, because he is a great fighter. But I want it back, and I will work for it. But I have a lot to do and a lot to prove to a lot of people, that when ‘The God of War’ steps in, it’s going to be hell for the other fighter.”

The bout with Moicano isn’t just another step on the journey for Saint Denis, it’s a matchup of real significance in the UFC’s 155-pound division, with Moicano and Saint Denis listed 11th and 12th, respectively, in the official UFC lightweight rankings. And, along with the ranking status of both men, Moicano’s resume speaks volumes of the quality of fighter Saint Denis will find himself facing this weekend.

“It's huge,” he said.

“He's only been losing to guys like Aldo, Ortega, Fiziev - only top five guys, top elite guys, former champs, stuff like this.

“Everything can go very fast with the UFC. It's the way you fight, the way you engage and the way you are promoting fighting in the UFC and mixed martial arts globally that will give you the opportunity to rise. And I'm here to do that.”