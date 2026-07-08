Benoît Saint Denis Focused on Saturday and Nothing Else

But as soon as Benoît Saint Denis turned over the reins to head coach Nicolas Ott, there has been clear advancement, with the French “God of War” continuing to look more impressive each time out.

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“It’s a lot of talk between us two and between all the team,” began Saint Denis, discussing the inner workings of the group ahead of his return to action this weekend opposite Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 329 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena.

“Each member has his words to say and he’s taking with me the main decisions on how the fight is gonna plan, then we adjust depending on what I’m giving him during the training. If he sees something work, then we insist on it, and if something is not working, then maybe we do something else.”

So far, it feels like everything has been working.