Benoît Saint Denis | Ascending Once More

If you’ve ever walked a beach before and after a storm, when the tides have shifted, and the skies have settled, you know just how different the landscape can look from one moment to the next. Underwater spaces are uncovered, everything residing beneath the hidden depths suddenly laid bare on the sand or stones for all to see; a brand new space looking nothing like before, unveiled and primed to be remodelled again in the future.
At the highest level of the sport, seasons in a career can resemble that beach: a pristine tableau erased by surprisingly choppy waters; high tides and crashing waves retreating to reveal new treasures. Over the last two years, Benoît Saint Denis has stood on both versions of that beach.
“I have been evolving a lot as a fighter,” began Saint Denis, who makes his first appearance of 2026 this weekend at UFC 325, where he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, reflecting on the stark contrast between his previous two campaigns. “2024 could have cost me a lot less than it did, but the good thing is I had to learn the hard way from my mistakes. I became a better fighter through a difficult year.”
WATCH: UFC 325 Embedded
Entering the year as one of the hottest fighters in the lightweight division, the 30-year-old French finisher was paired off with Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 in March. Having won each of his last five appearances, all by stoppage, it felt like a possible changing of the guard booking — a chance for the ascending and exciting new star to vault into contention at the expense of the beloved standout inching ever closer to the end of his career.
After a strong start — he won the opening round on all three scorecards — Saint Denis was stopped in the second, Poirier rallying to secure the victory and one final chance to challenge for the undisputed lightweight title; it would be his final win in the UFC. A little over six months later, Saint Denis earned his first main event assignment, headlining at home in Paris against dangerous Brazilian Renato Moicano.
He was mauled out of the gates, Moicano earning 10-8 scores across the board in the opening round, only for Saint Denis to rebound and win the second, but he wouldn’t see the third. The damage amassed over the first 10 minutes was too much: his right eye was nearly swollen shut; a massive gash adorned his eyelid; a constant stream of blood stemmed only by the cutman’s adrenaline-soaked tools in the corner.
Saturday's Full UFC 325 Card Preview
Saint Denis protested — he had just won the second round after all — but those protests fell on deaf ears. What started as a year filled with promise had yielded consecutive stoppage losses that left many wondering where the all-action lightweight fit in the divisional hierarchy.
“Having a body in good health and condition to fight Poirier and the doctor stopping the fight against Moicano despite the fact that I was very competitive in the second round are two things that maybe would have changed my career, but it’s part of the game,” he said of his 2024 setbacks. “I have been learning from my mistakes and growing from there, but they were hard-learned lessons.”
Navigating the storms of 2024 prompted Saint Denis to take a hard look at how he was approaching things, and he concluded that he needed a head coach. A former member of the French Army Special Forces Command, he recognized that even in his new career, the parallels to his past remained. He was still a soldier, not the one making command decisions, so he sought out Nicolas Ott, the head coach of surging middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov and others.
Their first fight together came in May at UFC 315, where Saint Denis submitted short notice replacement Kyle Prepolec in the second round to get things moving in the right direction again. In September, he returned to Paris and dominated Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event, halting the rise of the Fighting Nerds standout before Imavov did the same to Caio Borralho to close out the show.
MORE UFC 325: Aussie Breakdown | Volk's Greatest Hits | Full Circle For Rowston | Elliott's Edge | Ofli Conquers | Countdown
Unscathed, Saint Denis made a quick turnaround, signing on to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 323, where he dispatched the veteran contender with a left hook to the temple that left him face down in the center of the Octagon.
One year after his prime standing in the lightweight division was washed away by a pair of violent encounters that didn’t go his way, France’s “God of War” closed out 2025 further ahead than he was 24 months earlier.
“You can see this work, especially against Ruffy, where we really had time to connect and get better together with a couple months of work; the Prepolec fight, we only had a few weeks and months to work on,” he said of the partnership with Ott and its impact on both his preparation and performance. “I do think it has benefitted me that I had the humility to get back to work and to put myself in the hands of a good head coach, do my work as a soldier again; to go and work out like any other fighter.
“It helps me a lot to just focus on the easy tasks, the tasks he’s giving me to get better on,” added Saint Denis, who carries a 16-3 record with one no contest and a 100-percent finishing rate into his clash with Hooker on Saturday. “So it’s a lot of benefit and has been a huge improvement as a fighter through the year.
“We had a very good year together.”
And now he’s looking to carry that success and positive momentum into 2026, starting with his business trip to Sydney and meeting with “The Hangman” this weekend.
“It’s always good because the apprehension of the fight is a lot less when you are fighting often,” Saint Denis said of his steady schedule and second straight quick turnaround. “You get to be better inside the Octagon right away.
“The only difficulty is to not see yourself too good and be very focused from early on, but it’s always good to be active and I like to be an active fighter. If you want to see yourself as a future contender, you cannot take any rest before having the belt around your waist.
“The work is paying off, and I cannot wait to be inside the Octagon against Dan Hooker,” he added, looking ahead to UFC 325’s penultimate pairing. “It’s a huge test, and I do believe it’s gonna be a potential Fight of the Night. This fight will define violence and engagement inside the Octagon, and we’re both getting ready for it.”
The last two years have been vastly different for Saint Denis — a storm-ravaged beach and the one left glimmering in the sunlight when the tides roll back and the clouds clear — and yet as he embarks on the start of his 2026 campaign, he’s in a better position than he was when all of this really began to kick up.
Now, at the outset of another year, he’s ready to keep his momentum going and truly establish himself as one of the elites in the lightweight division, while thrilling fans every step of the way.
“As a contender,” answered Saint Denis when asked where a win on Saturday puts him. “It’s really a fight to see who is deserving to be in the Top 5 and who is deserving to be in the conversation for BMF, for the lightweight title, and we’re both looking for that.
“(And my goals for this year are) getting my hand raised as much as possible, doing my job, enjoying the journey, and giving the fans what they want to see and love to see with engagement, heart, and courage.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live from Qudos Bank Aerna in Sydney, Australia on January 31, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.