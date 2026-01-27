Benoît Saint Denis | Ascending Once More

At the highest level of the sport, seasons in a career can resemble that beach: a pristine tableau erased by surprisingly choppy waters; high tides and crashing waves retreating to reveal new treasures. Over the last two years, Benoît Saint Denis has stood on both versions of that beach.

“I have been evolving a lot as a fighter,” began Saint Denis, who makes his first appearance of 2026 this weekend at UFC 325, where he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, reflecting on the stark contrast between his previous two campaigns. “2024 could have cost me a lot less than it did, but the good thing is I had to learn the hard way from my mistakes. I became a better fighter through a difficult year.”

WATCH: UFC 325 Embedded

Entering the year as one of the hottest fighters in the lightweight division, the 30-year-old French finisher was paired off with Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 in March. Having won each of his last five appearances, all by stoppage, it felt like a possible changing of the guard booking — a chance for the ascending and exciting new star to vault into contention at the expense of the beloved standout inching ever closer to the end of his career.