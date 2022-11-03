Benito Lopez Can't Wait To Fight

“I started watching some real estate shows on Netflix, which a lot of people probably have, and that was a little bit of inspiration, on top of Al Iaquinta being a UFC fighter and having some success in the real estate market,” Lopez said. “Honestly, [it came from] just being injured and being out for a few years and realizing you can't fight and be an athlete forever.”

For the first time in his career, Lopez will fight inside the UFC APEX. It’s a unique environment to fight in after previously fighting in arenas in California and Arizona, but it’s a challenge Lopez is looking forward to. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum went 2-1 in the UFC before his hiatus, his last victory coming against Vince Morales in July 2019.

“As soon as I went on the other side of the curtain [at the APEX] I felt at home,” Lopez said. “I don't feel nerves or anything. I feel at home. I feel excited and I'm excited to make that walk Saturday night and leave my mark on here for the first time, so it'll be exciting.”

Since he started training for his fight against Mario Bautista, Lopez has had to put his real estate career to the side, but he mentioned that his team has been nothing but supportive of his fighting career.