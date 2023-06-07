Beneil Dariush: “I Will Get The Finish”

And if things play out the way Dariush anticipates, his best-case scenario is here.

Dariush took care of business and defeated Gamrot at UFC 280 and now he’s slated to face Oliveira at UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana in a high-stakes co-main event bout. Defeating Oliveira would more than likely give Dariush the resume he needs to be the next man to step in the Octagon with now-champ Makhachev.

How To Watch UFC 289 In Your Country

Dariush has been waiting for an opportunity like this for years, and finally, people are starting to give him the flowers he deserves.

“I’ve never had so much recognition; I guess that’s the way I’d put it,” Dariush told UFC.com. “Pressure, I believe, is a God-given gift. We put pressure on ourselves in order to make something out of ourselves. The whole idea of pressure makes diamonds. The thing that feels so different now is recognition. I have never had so much recognition.”