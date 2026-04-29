Beneil Dariush | ‘Fighting Is My First Nature’

“To kill or die – it kind of makes the most sense. It's just, as a Christian, though, I've had to change in a lot of ways … so it’s one of those things where I'm still figuring it out. Tell me to go kill or die – no problem, I'll go to battle. Being kind is hard. Being nice is hard. Those are things I have to work really hard on.

“I think the reason why people do think I'm so nice is because I'm so mindful of it. And the first thought that comes to my head is, most of the time, not the right thought, let's just put it that way! So I'm constantly working on it, and it allows me to put my best foot forward as far as my interactions with people.

Limited Tickets Remaining For UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland. Get Yours!

“But, ultimately, fighting has always been the first answer. It always made the most sense. And it just seemed like it was my first nature.

“There's no switch flipping, or whatever you want to call it. I feel like the switch is always on. The hard part is kind of holding that back. To step into the Octagon is just to go through a regular day. Every day I fight. If my body can handle it, I train every day, and I essentially fight in my training, and I’d do it all day, every day, for the rest of my life.