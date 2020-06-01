Beneil Dariush Embraces His Inner Barbarian

He’s won four straight fights, collecting three Performance of the Night bonuses and re-establishing himself as one of the elite fighters in the stacked UFC lightweight division. Dariush’s resurgence wasn’t something that happened overnight, in fact, it nearly didn’t happen at all.

“The darkest time was after I lost to Alexander Hernandez at UFC 222. I was really thinking about retiring because why would I fight if that’s what my career was going to be like if I took a punch,” the 31 year-old Dariush told UFC.com. “What’s would the point be to keep fighting?”

In the months following his 42-second knockout loss to Hernandez, Dariush realized that he was facing a pivotal moment not only in his career, but in his life. That’s when the Kings MMA fighter was able to rely on his faith, tap into his experience and finally get his health to where it needed to be.

“It was a sink or swim type of deal. I was either going to let the losses get to me or I was going to get better, focus on what mattered and overcome adversity,” Dariush said. “I was in a bad place, but I spent a lot of time in prayer, reading scripture and letting God provide for me. I let my lingering injuries heal and I learned to deal with adversity. And now here I am competing with the best in the world.”